ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Announces $113.6M Advance Procurement Contract for Amphibious Assault Ship LHA 9

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division has received a contract modification from the U.S. Navy for $113.6 million to enable long-lead-time material and advance procurement activities for...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy adds $113 million for new amphibious assault ship LHA 9, raising total to $651 million

Ingalls Shipbuilding has received a $113.6 million contract modification for the construction of the as-yet unnamed LHA 9 amphibious assault ship. The modification — earmarked for long-lead-time material and advance procurement — brings the total advance funding for LHA 9 to $651 million. It’s the second such modification, following a $107 million modification awarded in April.
MILITARY
federalnewsnetwork.com

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

The Navy is taking a strict approach to enforcing full vaccination of service members and civilian employees – one factor that’s led to a 99.5% vaccination rate among active duty troops. But the service is taking a very different approach with its largest shipbuilding contractor and its tens of thousands of employees.
MILITARY
ExecutiveBiz

Huntington Ingalls Receives Navy Funding to Support Arleigh Burke-Class Shipbuilding Efforts

Huntington Ingalls Industries has received $20 million in cost modification award from the U.S. Navy to cover capital expenditure initiatives for industrial base efforts that support the development of Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. The award modifies HII’s existing DDG 51 development contract to shipbuilding supplier activities aimed at ensuring the readiness...
PASCAGOULA, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
USNI News

Second U.S. Aircraft Carrier Missile Target Spotted in Chinese Desert

A second suspected missile target in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carrier has been spotted in a rural Chinese desert, according to satellite photos obtained by USNI News. The site consists of a single aircraft carrier target, miles from the nearest town in the Xinjiang region, according to photos provided to USNI News by satellite imagery company Maxar. The carrier target is about 300 miles away from a larger suspected missile range in the Taklamakan Desert, first reported by USNI News on Sunday. The two sites share similar characteristics and are aligned on a map with the carriers facing the same direction – as if in a convoy. Like the first, this new target shares the same dimensions as a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy reveals what submarine crashed into near China

The unknown object that U.S. Navy submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) struck in the South China Sea on October 2 was an underwater mountain, according to a recently concluded investigation reported by USNI News on Monday. On Monday, the U.S. 7th Fleet confirmed in a statement to USNI News that the...
MILITARY
thedrive

Dramatic Footage Supposedly Of The Moment An F-35 Crashed Off A British Carrier Emerges

The footage purportedly shows the pilot ejecting as the fighter jet nosedives off the end of the ski-jump takeoff ramp. While we can’t at this point confirm its authenticity, a video has emerged apparently showing the last moments of the British F-35B Lightning stealth jet that crashed while operating from the Royal Navy’s flagship, the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth. The vessel was underway in the eastern Mediterranean earlier this month. The footage appears to be in line with previous unconfirmed reports that the pilot tried to abort the takeoff but ran out of deck and was forced to eject during the November 17 incident, which is still under investigation. You can read our original coverage of the accident here.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amphibious Assault Ships#Navy Ships#Streetinsider Premium#Hii#The U S Navy#Marine Corps#Tarawa#Wasp#Newport News
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Smallest State in America

The United States is the fourth largest country in the world, based on square mileage of 3,618,783. That puts it behind Russia, Canada, and China. The 50 states that make up the country vary considerably in size. Alaska takes up 17% of the area of the United States. Thirteen states each cover less than 1% […]
POLITICS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Omega Flex, Inc. For: Nov 24 Filed by: Albino Mark F

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Timothy P. Scanlan by POA 11/24/2021. ** Signature of Reporting Person Date. Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Union Leader

Pentagon will track unexplained airborne objects through new intelligence group

WASHINGTON - The Pentagon has created a new intelligence division exclusively dedicated to investigating unidentified objects that breach sensitive U.S. airspace, to understand both their origin and whether they could threaten national security. Announced late Tuesday night, the new division - which the Defense Department will call its Airborne Object...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy