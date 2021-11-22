4 Magic Words for Family Conflicts Over the Holidays

This time last year, many families were celebrating Thanksgiving miles apart thanks to the pandemic. Pfizer and Moderna hadn't yet submitted their COVID-19 vaccines for emergency Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, and it simply wasn't safe to gather. Flash forward a year and several vaccination approvals later, and people are still stuck in long-distance relationships with their family and friends. And this time, it's not because of a dearth of vaccines; it's because—despite the fact that both the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have declared the COVID-19 vaccine both safe and effective at preventing serious or fatal cases of COVID-19—only 68.4 percent of the total U.S. population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO