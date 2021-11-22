ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

4 Magic Words for Family Conflicts Over the Holidays

By Meet the Editors
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all thought Covid would be behind us by now. We were wrong. The disagreements over vaccinations and ongoing political divisions will likely be alive and well at many of our holiday tables. We’ve heard clients consider avoiding extended family over the upcoming holidays for this very reason. If that is...

Andover Townsman

Family Matters: Choose your words carefully

I know words are important when you talk to your child. Our son’s Dad is a wonderful man, but he sometimes says things to our two boys that I wish he wouldn’t. He says things like “How stupid can you be?” or “Keep doing that, and you will be a loser.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KYTV

Live, Life, Well: Navigating conflict with family at Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For some of you, Thanksgiving is a time to carefully navigate your differences with family members over current events. For instance, you may be facing differences of opinion over COVID-19 vaccination for adults or children. Clinical Psychologist Doctor Jennifer Baker says her clients are worried about family fallout over vaccines.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Slate

Help! My Brother Blames Me for My Miscarriage.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving, or at least a relaxing long weekend. Let’s get started. Q. The vaccinated sibling: My brother and his wife have very different political...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
MilitaryTimes

A tactical guide for avoiding Thanksgiving family conflicts

Ah, Thanksgiving. It’s the American holiday best known for two things: eating in excess and engaging in familial rancor. But this year, you can avoid getting into a heated political debate with your drunk uncle or making your mom cry about your marital status and the fact that you will never give her grandkids with some practical, tactical tips based loosely on the United States Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Well+Good

How To Diplomatically Avoid Unvaccinated Family Members and Friends Over the Holidays

This time last year, many families were celebrating Thanksgiving miles apart thanks to the pandemic. Pfizer and Moderna hadn't yet submitted their COVID-19 vaccines for emergency Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, and it simply wasn't safe to gather. Flash forward a year and several vaccination approvals later, and people are still stuck in long-distance relationships with their family and friends. And this time, it's not because of a dearth of vaccines; it's because—despite the fact that both the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have declared the COVID-19 vaccine both safe and effective at preventing serious or fatal cases of COVID-19—only 68.4 percent of the total U.S. population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
laborpress.org

A Few Words of Thanks This Holiday Season…

New York, NY – Since Thursday is Thanksgiving, I wanted to take a personal approach to my column and offer the readers of LaborPress a heartfelt thought to support the spirit of this holiday. We are living in historic times. The life we had before Covid hit is becoming a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yaleclimateconnections.org

Tips on talking to your family about climate change over the holidays

At family gatherings this holiday season, it may feel tempting to steer clear of big, weighty topics. But there’s one that Seattle-based climate scientist Heather Price urges you not to avoid. “Absolutely people should be talking about climate change with their families over the holidays,” she says. Price says extreme...
SOCIETY
blackchronicle.com

Salvation Army’s racism guide tells White Americans racism is ‘systemic’ and colorblindness is harmful

A Salvation Army guide aimed at “courageous conversations about racism” asks “White Americans” to “stop trying to be ‘colorblind.’”. The guide, “Let’s Talk About Racism,” was released in April and created by the Salvation Army International Social Justice Commission. It is meant to provide “internal dialogue” on the issue of racism among members of the Salvation Army.
SOCIETY
sixtyandme.com

What Happens to Cremated Remains Thereafter?

When a New York funeral home closed its door a few years ago, it found itself in the midst of a moral dilemma it had never bargained for. There, on its shelves, were more than 275 boxes of cremains never picked up by the families of the deceased. Some dated back 100 years.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Use This 4-Step Guide for Covid-Safe and Conflict-Free Holiday Gatherings

Get ready for this year's hot topic at Thanksgiving dinner: Covid vaccines. For the 196 million fully vaccinated Americans, the upcoming winter holidays could look like pre-pandemic times, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. But many families will still have to make tough decisions about gatherings that include unvaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reporter

Editorial: Word of caution as holiday travel volume returns

What a difference a year makes: In 2020, as COVID-19 hit a fall resurgence, Thanksgiving brought mandated school closings as a precaution, canceled travel plans, and families avoiding gatherings among vulnerable elderly grandparents and children and grandchildren. This favorite time to share with others became a day of dinner for...
TRAVEL

