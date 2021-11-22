ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

A late afternoon slump leaves major US indexes mostly lower

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks mostly lower Monday, as a late-afternoon burst of selling derailed the market from another all-time high. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% after having been up as much as 1% earlier in the day and on pace to eclipse the record...

Reuters

Sterling eyes 11-month lows on Omicron concerns

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Sterling dived back towards a 11-month low on Monday as investors weighed the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the outlook for the British economy. While British health authorities have yet to annouce any major increase in COVID restrictions, traders have quietly whittled away...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Bank stocks slide even as UST yields recover slightly from last Friday's bond rally

The largest commercial bank stocks including Citigroup (NYSE:C), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), slide on Monday, though U.S. Treasury yields improve slightly from last Friday's bond rally. Say goodbye to the reflation trade?. On Friday, the 10-year yield suffered its biggest...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Fortune

Where the housing market is going in 2022 as told by 7 leading forecast models

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. A perfect storm. That's the best way to describe the red-hot housing market we've seen from coast-to-coast during the pandemic. It was spurred by a combination of recession-induced low mortgage rates, remote work allowing buyers to sprawl further away from their workplace, and a demographic wave of first-time millennial homebuyers entering into the market. Of course, years of under-building means there simply aren't enough homes available to meet this demand. Cue record price growth.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) inched 0.35% higher to $159.75 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.32% to 4,655.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Johnson & Johnson closed $20.17 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) jumped 11.80% to $368.51 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.88% to 15,782.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $128.98 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Interest Rates#Inflation#Commerce Department#The Federal Reserve#Treasury#All Star Charts#Dow
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS STOXX eyes best day since mid-October

Nov 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOXX EYES BEST DAY SINCE MID-OCTOBER (0853 GMT) Investors look to have taken the view that downside attached to the Omicron variant has...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) shed 0.34% to $282.12 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.32% to 4,655.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $13.53 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Buying the Omicron dip

BUYING THE OMICRON DIP (0733 GMT) Sell first, get answers later. With stocks near lifetime peaks, the Black Friday reaction to the new fast-spreading virus strain Omicron was hardly surprising. But a weekend later, investors look heavily engaged in buying the dip, as markets take a more balanced view of...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Wait and see

WAIT AND SEE (1110 GMT) With European stock markets up about 1% as we move towards midday trading, it appears that Friday's omicron scare has been somewhat digested. The direction of travel from here couldn't be murkier though and analysts are warning that we just need to wait for hard facts and see how dangerous that new variant really is.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Salesforce stock rallies to snap longest losing streak in 21 months a day before earnings report

Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. charged up 4.6% in afternoon trading Monday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's gainers, a day before the customer relationship management software company reports fiscal third-quarter results. The stock's $13.09 price gain was adding about 86 points to the Dow's price, while the Dow jumped 281 points, or 0.8%. The stock's rally puts it on track to snap a six-session losing streak, which has been the longest such streak since the six-day stretch that ended Feb. 28, 2020. The stock had shed 7.7% during the latest losing streak. Salesforce is scheduled to report results for the quarter through October after Tuesday's closing bell, with the average analyst estimates for earnings per share of 92 cents and revenue of $6.80 billion, according to FactSet. The company has beat EPS and revenue expectations for at least the past 20 quarters, but the stock has gained the after earnings were reported 11 times after those past 20 earnings reports. The stock has rallied 11.5% over the past three months while the Dow has slipped 0.8%.
STOCKS
AFP

Fed's Powell warns Omicron poses risks to US economy

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 could slow the recovery of the US economy and labor market and also heighten uncertainty regarding inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in testimony released Monday. "The recent rise in Covid-19 cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant pose downside risks to employment and economic activity, and increased uncertainty for inflation," Powell said. 
BUSINESS
wallstreetwindow.com

Stock Market Outlook After Friday’s Nasty DOW Dump – Mike Swanson

On Friday, the DOW dumped over 900 points on news of a new virus variant in South Africa. It’s not known if it is really any worse than any of the others for those that get it and there have been no reasons given yet to think it is. I know there are people fearmongering this, but this is a quote from the WSJ talking with the South African doctor who has examined the variant more than anyone else – “He said that there were no indications so far that Omicron led to more severe illness than infections from other variants and that the current crop of Covid-19 vaccines should still shield people from serious illness and death.” In the end, though, when it comes to the markets, this news item doesn’t change my view of anything, because my views are really based on the overall trends and charts. I got good news and bad news for the markets when it comes to them.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast after sell-off on Friday

The Dow Jones weakened -2.5% on Friday, the S&P 500 -2.3%, and the Nasdaq -2.2%. Wall Street’s three main indexes ended sharply lower on Friday as news of a new COVID variant worried investors around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday designated a new COVID-19 variant detected...
STOCKS

