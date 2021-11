KKR has launched a more than €33bn offer to take Telecom Italia private in what would be one of the largest private equity buyouts of a European company in history. In a statement issued after a board meeting on Sunday, Telecom Italia said the US buyout fund had offered €0.505 a share in cash — a 45 per cent premium on the company’s closing price on Friday that would give the company an equity value of €10.7bn. It has roughly €22.5bn of net debt.

