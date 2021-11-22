I’m a senior. Will I have to pay taxes on this stock sale?

Q. My mother-in-law passed away last December and left a small estate for the family to share. After reading the tax forms, I’m not sure if the estate requires a filing. All of the beneficiaries are Class A. The gross assets are classified as personal property according to Schedule B-1 totaling approximately $32,000. The largest asset was her mobile unit, which was sold in March 2021. Estate settlement costs were approximately $9,000 according to what is allowable on Schedule D, including funeral expenses, post-deceased medical expenses, decedent debt settlements, court fees, personal property appraisal fees and realtor commission. So is the filing for the inheritance tax required?
