Sodus, NY

Rochester residents charged with trespassing after refusing to leave camp in Sodus

 7 days ago
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two men and a woman following a trespass investigation in Sodus.

Gary Junious Jr., 25, Dylan Dow, 25, and Evelyn Byron, were all taken into custody after an investigation.

The trio are accused of trespassing at Camp Beechwood State Park.

They are also accused of being told by park management earlier in the day they had to leave the park because it was closed.

They returned later in the day and had started a camp fire at the camp sites near the East park entrance.

All three were issued appearance tickets.

