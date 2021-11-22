ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Is Planning To Construct a Nuclear Power Plant on the Moon

By Store
hypebeast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoon missions planned for the near future, NASA is now hoping to construct a nuclear power plant on the natural satellite in order to sustain human life. According to reports, the American space agency will be partnering with the U.S. Department of Energy’s top nuclear research...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Yes, it's rocket science: Australia needs eyes in space to monitor our tinderbox landscape

As climate change worsens, bushfires are likely to become more intense and frequent. We must find new ways of managing bushfires to prevent catastrophic events. Satellite data can help in this task. It helps us identify where and when vegetation such as grass and leaves forms a continuous swath of fuel dry enough for a catastrophic bushfire to ignite and take hold. Right now, Australia relies on foreign satellites to gather this information. These satellites are not designed to assess our unique bush landscape and its highly flammable eucalyptus. We need to develop bespoke Australian satellites to better prevent bushfires. Today, a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Good News Network

NASA and SpaceX Launch First Rocket to Test Defense Against Giant Asteroid By Starting With Small One

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), the world’s first full-scale mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or comet hazards, launched Wednesday on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Base in California. Just one part of NASA’s larger planetary defense strategy, DART – built...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Universe Today

NASA Launches DART, to Learn how to Defend the Earth From a Future Asteroid Impact

In the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, Nov. 24th, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) launched from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base (SFB) in California. This spacecraft is the world’s first full-scale mission to demonstrate technologies that could someday be used to defend our planet from Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) that could potentially collide with Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Energy#Nuclear Power#Electric Power#American
fox13news.com

NASA confirms existence of 301 new planets outside our solar system

NASA scientists have confirmed the existence of hundreds of new planets outside of our solar system. NASA said 301 exoplanets have been newly validated and added to the total tally. The discoveries were made thanks to a new machine learning method of differentiating between stars and planets far off in...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

We Asked a NASA Expert: Is NASA Aware of Any Earth-Threatening Asteroids? [Video]

Is NASA aware of any Earth-threatening asteroids? Luckily there are no known asteroid threats to Earth for at least 100 years. But that doesn’t mean we’re not looking. Asteroid expert Davide Farnocchia of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory breaks it down:. Is NASA Aware of Any Earth-Threatening Asteroids? We Asked a...
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

New technology would literally throw satellites into orbit

For today’s commercial space companies providing launch services to orbit, the name of the game is simple: “Do it cheaper.” To reduce the costs of launching payloads to space and encourage the commercialization of Low Earth Orbit (LEO), entrepreneurs have turned to everything from reusable rockets and 3-D printing to air-launch vehicles and high-altitude balloons. And yet, there is one concept that genuinely seems like something out of this world!
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

China’s New Space Nuclear Reactor Might Be 100 Times More Powerful Than NASA’s

China's space program has completed a prototype design for a powerful nuclear reactor, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals. The country's space program is building the device to keep up with other space agencies that have also drawn plans to go nuclear, such as NASA, which recently made a call for private firms to develop a nuclear fission system to power missions on the Moon within 10 years.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Bolivar Commercial

NASA's mission to deflect asteroid highlights dangers of technology

Last Wednesday (21), NASA launched the Dart mission into space, with the objective of changing the orbit of a medium-sized asteroid (160 meters). The motivation is as clear as it is noble: to test a technology that could save a civilization from future impact, should any of these objects be discovered on a collision course with the Earth. 21% of a population on asteroids with 60 meters or more, electronic they would not threaten us. It remains to identify the others 60%, which should occur in the coming years, with the diligent work of professional amateur electronic astronomers, to significant projects capable of added mass detection, such as the future Vera Rubin Observatory in Chile, which is due to begin its scientific operation in 2023. It is probably because it is very difficult to sensitize public opinion on issues that seem to refer more to science than science (every once in a while there is a pandemic, electronic u folks remember that these things thus real electronic all need to be widely known, at risk of succumbing disinformation).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
techeblog.com

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Captures Amazing Image from the Side of Mars’ Mount Sharp

NASA’s Curiosity rover captured am amazing image perched on the side of Mars’ Mount Sharp. The rover is capable of capturing a 360° view of its environment with its black-and-white navigation cameras each time it completes a drive. However, the rover typically keeps the images in a compressed, low-quality format, to make it easier to transmit back to Earth. This scene was just too incredible not to capture it in the highest quality that the navigation cameras are capable of. Read more for a video and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
CBS News

NASA launches new mission to defend Earth

A NASA spacecraft is on a mission to test technology that could defend Earth in the future. The spacecraft will deliberately crash into an asteroid to see if it can change its path. CBS News senior space analyst Bill Harwood joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Spanish Astrobiology Center Participates in DART and Hera Planetary Defense Missions

MADRID (Spanish Astrobiology Center) — Currently the Astrobiology Center (CAB, CSIC-INTA) is an integral part of the joint space mission of NASA and ESA called DART-Hera. Its objective consists of sending two spacecraft to a binary asteroid system known as Didymos 65803 and thus validating the impact techniques in order to avoid future collisions with potentially dangerous asteroids for our planet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
techstartups.com

NASA is on a mission to the 140-mile-wide asteroid 16 Psyche that is estimated to be worth $700,000 quadrillion and enough to make everyone on Earth a billionaire

Yesterday, NASA and SpaceX successfully launched a rocket to demonstrate the world’s first planetary defense system to protect Earth from future asteroid attacks. The DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) spacecraft was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in California on Wednesday morning and blasted off at 1:21 AM EST (06:21 UTC) designed to deflect an asteroid from a potential collision with Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Mars seismic deployment lays groundwork for future planetary missions

About 1000 days after the Mars InSight mission deployed SEIS, the first seismometer on the red planet, researchers are analyzing new seismic data and reporting on instrument responses, using these data to plan for future planetary seismographs. The reports in a special issue of the Bulletin of the Seismological Society...
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

NASA starts loading fuel for James Webb Space Telescope launch

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- NASA is loading fuel and oxidizer into the James Webb Space Telescope in the Guiana Space Center ahead of its scheduled December 22 launch. Teams at the space center in French Guiana are loading 63 gallons of fuel and oxidizer into the $9.7 billion telescope, which is the largest and most powerful telescope ever conceived.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Columbian

NASA launches test to deflect killer asteroids away from Earth

The Russia incident was a warning. On a winter morning in 2013, a meteor the size of a four-story building screamed across the country, exploding near the city of Chelyabinsk and injuring more than 1,600 people amid widespread property damage. The chunk of rock and iron, which was 60 feet...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
PennLive.com

Image of NASA’s DART spacecraft captured by astronomers as it zips through space: Mission aims to deflect an asteroid

The world’s first mission to test technology for defense against a hazardous asteroid striking Earth, known as DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), was launched by NASA at 1:21 Wednesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Astronomers were able to image the spacecraft moving through space, reports say.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hot Hardware

Russia's Reckless Space Missile Test Complicates Solar Probe Mission As It Preps An Earth Flyby

As the probe Solar Orbiter skims by Earth on its way toward the Sun, debris from the Russian anti-satellite missile test (ASAT) could endanger its mission. On November 15th of this year, a Russian ASAT destroyed an out of service Russian satellite. This left behind a field of orbital debris and the international space community enraged at what was called a reckless action by many. The crew aboard the International Space Station was directed to take refuge in radial modules until the threat of the ISS colliding with any of the debris was assessed and deemed to not be a danger. Now the probe Solar Orbiter is being watched closely as it begins its flyby of Earth on its way toward the Sun.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy