NASA Is Planning To Construct a Nuclear Power Plant on the Moon

Last Wednesday (21), NASA launched the Dart mission into space, with the objective of changing the orbit of a medium-sized asteroid (160 meters). The motivation is as clear as it is noble: to test a technology that could save a civilization from future impact, should any of these objects be discovered on a collision course with the Earth. 21% of a population on asteroids with 60 meters or more, electronic they would not threaten us. It remains to identify the others 60%, which should occur in the coming years, with the diligent work of professional amateur electronic astronomers, to significant projects capable of added mass detection, such as the future Vera Rubin Observatory in Chile, which is due to begin its scientific operation in 2023. It is probably because it is very difficult to sensitize public opinion on issues that seem to refer more to science than science (every once in a while there is a pandemic, electronic u folks remember that these things thus real electronic all need to be widely known, at risk of succumbing disinformation).

