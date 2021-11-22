Morning rain will come to an end; becoming sunny and breezy for the second half of the day.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Rain this morning will eventually come to an end as the cold front passes though, until then expect pockets of moderate rain and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder. Once the front passes, we will begin to see decreasing clouds and breezy conditions with winds picking up out of the Northwest and occasionally gusting up to 20 mph during the afternoon.

Clear skies and calm winds tonight will allow our temperatures to drop into the 30s with more rural areas dipping into the upper 20s. A FREEZE WARNING is in place for all of eastern Alabama due to temperatures dipping into the low 30s for an extended period of time. Use all necessary precautions to protect plants and pipes, even though our Georgia counties are not under the warning, you may want to go ahead and do the same as well.

Sunshine and cool temperatures will continue over the next couple of days and this will be perfect weather for holiday travel. Gradual increase of clouds on Thanksgiving due to our next cold front that will arrive Friday morning with a few showers. We’ll be back to cool weather behind the front and into the weekend.

