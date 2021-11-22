ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridley Scott Says Pilots for ‘Blade Runner,’ ‘Alien’ TV Spin-Offs Are Written

By Alex Ritman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
Ridley Scott has spoken publicly, for the first time, about the upcoming Blade Runner TV series spin-off.

The veteran director told the BBC’s flagship radio news program Today that development was well underway, suggesting that it was being earmarked as a 10-part series. “We have already written the pilot for Blade Runner and the bible,” he said. “So we’re already presenting Blade Runner as a TV show, probably the first 10 hours.”

Scott also confirmed that Alien was getting a “similar” TV spin-off.

Alien is now being written for pilot,” he said, adding that the 8-10 hour bible was also being put together. First announced back in December and commissioned by FX, the Alien TV series has Noah Hawley attached as showrunner. There is no news yet on where Blade Runner is being set up.

Speaking about his latest film, House of Gucci , the 83-year-old hit back at the criticism from Patrizia Gucci in April that the MGM film was “stealing the identity of a family to make a profit to increase the income of the Hollywood system.”

Said Scott: “It was about murder. They forget: He was murdered. One of the brothers went to jail for tax evasion. So don’t talk to me about making a profit. Are you kidding? When you do that you tend to become public domain.”

Asked about the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the western Rust , Scott said that he never had live ammunition anywhere near his productions.

“I don’t know what a real gun or real ammunition was doing on the goddamned set,” he said. “Someone should get in trouble for that. Absolutely crazy. You never have any live ammunition near the set.”

Scott said that he often uses guns that have a solid barrel. “You get a click and a recoil, but nothing will happen. You can put a cap in it, but it’s not a blank.”

After a year in which he’s had both The Last Duel and House of Gucci , next up for Scott is the Apple TV+ feature Kitbag , his biopic of Napoleon Bonaparte that will reunite him with his Gladiator star Joaquin Phoenix as the French military leader and The Last Duel ‘s Jodie Comer as his wife Josephine. Scott confirmed the film will start shooting Jan. 15. “It’s a monster,” he said.

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: Jeremy Irons Did High-Society Crime in ‘Reversal of Fortune’

House of Gucci, opening Nov. 24 and based on a 2001 book, dramatizes the murder of Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci. Three decades ago, Jeremy Irons — who plays Maurizio’s father, Rodolfo, in the film — starred in another true-crime tale set in high society and won an Oscar for it. In 1990’s Reversal of Fortune, based on the 1985 Alan Dershowitz best-seller, Irons, then 41, played Claus von Bülow, a Danish aristocrat charged in 1982 with attempting to murder his socialite wife, Sunny von Bülow (played by Glenn Close), via an insulin injection that left her in a vegetative state. Von...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Encanto’ Wins Turkey Trot With $5.8M, ‘Gucci’ Earns $3.4M

Walt Disney Animation’s musical adventure Encanto kicked off the extended Thanksgiving box office parade with a Wednesday gross of $7.5 million, followed by $5.8 million on Thanksgiving Day for a two-day total of $13.3 million. The family movie, along with MGM and United Artists’ adult-skewing drama House of Gucci, opened nationwide Wednesday ahead of the lucrative Thanksgiving corridor, as did Sony’s action-horror reboot Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Thanksgiving Day can be a solid moviegoing day for non-family fare, with traffic picking up in earnest on Black Friday and continuing throughout the holiday weekend. Moviegoing still hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels but...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rob Liefeld Channeled ‘Saving Private Ryan’ for ‘X-Force: Killshot’

Rob Liefeld acknowledges that he’s prone to speak positively about (some might say, hype up) any of his projects. But the writer and artist insists he’s sincere when speaking about the joy he felt creating his latest comic. “This was the most fun I’ve had in comics in 30 years,” Liefeld says of X-Force Killshot, a one-shot issue out this week that celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Marvel Comics mutant team, X-Force. The book centers on the time-traveling mutant Cable, who brings together five different X-Force teams, chosen from different points across time. Together, they are on a mission to the...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Coming to Netflix

Safe House, a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, has found a great second life on Netflix as of late, putting up solid streaming numbers and reaching new viewers nearly a decade after its theatrical debut. This week, another one of Washington's films is making the move to Netflix, and there's a good chance it could see a similar kind of popularity with viewers thanks to the star power of Denzel.
MOVIES
CNET

Hulu: The 10 best movies to watch tonight

Emperor (2012) -- American-Japanese historical drama film. 3212 Un-Redacted: Original Documentary Film (2021) Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) -- science fiction action film directed by J. J. Abrams and the sequel to the 2009 film Star Trek. : The 38 best TV shows to watch on Hulu | Everything you...
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Idris Elba Thought Denzel Washington Really Shot Him While Filming ‘American Gangster,’ Director Ridley Scott Says

A frightening twist. Idris Elba believed he had genuinely been shot by costar Denzel Washington while working on Ridley Scott‘s American Gangster. The director, 83, recently reflected on the 2007 mafia movie, remembering a scene where Frank Lucas (Washington) pulls a gun on Tango (Elba). During an interview with the Daily Mail published on Wednesday, November 24, Scott recalled telling the Wire alum, 49, to lean his head directly on the barrel of the prop gun, which didn’t have blanks or bullets loaded into it.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Hawkeye: Marvel Fans Boycott Series in Support of Poorly Compensated Artist

Marvel Studios' newest live-action offering Hawkeye is already making waves on Disney+ and with two episodes released, it's already safe to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has knocked another one out of the park. However, some dirty laundry between Marvel Studios and a comic book artist is being revealed and it's already making quite an impact amongst fans, influencing some of them to boycott the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld series.
TV SERIES
Awesome 98

‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Alien’ Are Getting Live-Action TV Series

When Ridley Scott made Alien in 1979 and Blade Runner in 1982 they could only be movies. Television in that era was not equipped for the budgets, the style, not to mention the adult themes and content of these dark, violent, bleak science-fiction movies. 40 years later, everything has turned upside down. Now cable and streaming television is home to most mature storytelling, while movies are increasingly the exclusive domain of only the biggest of the biggest franchises and the tiniest of indie movies.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
TV & VIDEOS
