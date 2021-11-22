Ghostbusters: Afterlife – What Did You Think?!

If you’ve seen Ghostbusters: Afterlife and curious how the film was made, you’re in the right place. Shortly before the film was released in theaters, I landed an extended interview with co-writer and director Jason Reitman to break down the making of the film. During the wide-ranging and informative conversation, Reitman revealed how the project came about, why they wanted the film to look like an Amblin movie from the ‘80s, the challenges of writing a film that needed to work for someone that has never seen a Ghostbusters movie and also fans that grew up watching the films, why he made some cuts after the CinemaCon screening, how they didn’t know the ending would work until very late in the process of making the film, the way every person that worked on the film planted Easter eggs, and more. In addition, he revealed what he’d want to see in a Ghostbusters ride at a theme park, which of his films changed the most in the editing room, and which of his fathers (Ivan Reitman) films someone should start with if they’ve never seen anything he’s directed.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO