Ghostbusters: Afterlife – What Did You Think?!

SuperHeroHype
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: the comment section of this post will have spoilers for Ghostbusters: Afterlife!. After several COVID-related delays, Ghostbusters: Afterlife has finally arrived, and we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews,...

www.superherohype.com

Related
Union Leader

What you need to know about the 'Ghostbusters' movies

The first “Ghostbusters” movie came out in 1984 and starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramos as a trio of parapsychologists who get kicked out of their labs at Columbia University and start their own ghost-hunting and trapping business in New York City. Ernie Hudson joins the fray as...
MOVIES
geekculture.co

Geek Review – Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Thomas Wolfe famously said, You can never go home again, but director Jason Reitman has shown that you can come close by honouring and treasuring the past, while embracing the future. And for this Ghostbusters revival, who else were they going to call?. In an industry filled with cash grabs,...
MOVIES
Collider

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Director Jason Reitman on the Many Easter Eggs and What He’d Love to See in a ‘Ghostbusters’ Theme Park Ride

If you’ve seen Ghostbusters: Afterlife and curious how the film was made, you’re in the right place. Shortly before the film was released in theaters, I landed an extended interview with co-writer and director Jason Reitman to break down the making of the film. During the wide-ranging and informative conversation, Reitman revealed how the project came about, why they wanted the film to look like an Amblin movie from the ‘80s, the challenges of writing a film that needed to work for someone that has never seen a Ghostbusters movie and also fans that grew up watching the films, why he made some cuts after the CinemaCon screening, how they didn’t know the ending would work until very late in the process of making the film, the way every person that worked on the film planted Easter eggs, and more. In addition, he revealed what he’d want to see in a Ghostbusters ride at a theme park, which of his films changed the most in the editing room, and which of his fathers (Ivan Reitman) films someone should start with if they’ve never seen anything he’s directed.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Dan Aykroyd
Person
Carrie Coon
Person
Annie Potts
Person
Ernie Hudson
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Mckenna Grace
Person
Paul Rudd
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

John Krasinski Confirms Voicing Superman in DC League of Super-Pets

John Krasinski Confirms Voicing Superman in DC League of Super-Pets. You can’t have Krypto without the Man of Steel. The upcoming DC League of Super-Pets won’t debut in theaters until next year, but it is already piquing fans’ curiosity. We knew that John Krasinski would be part of the project that stars Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. Today, the A Quiet Place alum took up to his social channels to reveal that he’s dubbing Superman in the upcoming animated movie. Krasinski shared a photo of the Man of Steel flying high side-by-side with Krypto, his faithful super-canine companion.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Super Mario Bros. Producer Defends Chris Pratt’s Casting

Super Mario Bros. Producer Defends Chris Pratt’s Casting. Normally, an animated Super Mario Bros. movie would be cause for celebration among gamers. But Nintendo fanatics couldn’t help but raise an eyebrow when Universal and Illumination revealed that Chris Pratt will provide the voice of Mario in the film. Pratt’s casting has been a source of controversy ever since it was announced back in September, with several fans agreeing that the role should have gone to Charles Martinet, who’s been voicing Mario’s video game adventures since the early ‘90s. Now, one of the film’s producers is addressing the backlash.
VIDEO GAMES
SuperHeroHype

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Wraps Principal Photography

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Wraps Principal Photography. That’s a wrap on Marvel’s next Ant-Man adventure. Director Peyton Reed has announced that principal photography has officially been completed on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania wraps. Reed announced the end of filming on Twitter earlier today....
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
