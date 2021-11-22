All the Famous Faces at 'An Audience With Adele'

"As the singer crooned the first single, 'Easy on Me,' from the steps of L.A.’s Griffith Observatory and the sunset sent streaks of pink and orange across the sky, she looked over her right shoulder, her long lashes just visible above the raised neckline of her evening gown. In the background, slightly blurred, the Hollywood sign could be seen looming in the hills above Los Angeles, an image director Paul Dugdale returned to more than once," says Jen Chaney. "The moment looked like a movie. It sounded like a song. And it raised the question, Has Adele gone a little too Hollywood?" In putting together her audience, Adele told Oprah Winfrey, "I wanted to do a mixture of people that I know and love, people that I’ve met a few times, and some of you I don’t know at all. But hi.” Chaney adds: "It was a fun game to figure out who fit in which category. Leonardo DiCaprio, who gave a standing ovation in a baseball cap and a hoodie, mask slung over his chin, as if he were planning to pull off a heist after the show: Someone she has met a few times? Lizzo, wearing what Adele referred to as a “poncho-coat,” seemingly made entirely out of flowers: Also someone she has met a few times but possibly someone she knows and loves? Aaron Paul, Ellen DeGeneres, Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Look, I don’t know." Chaney adds that Adele One Night Only "did its job... despite the rarefied art it occupied...The production of this reintroduction of Adele Laurie Blue Adkins may have been a lot at times. But given what she brought to the stage as a performer of talent that somehow feels more immense than all those wide shots of L.A. transitioning from dusk to dark, I’m inclined to go easy on her."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO