All the Famous Faces at 'An Audience With Adele'

By Emma Nolan
 7 days ago
The audience was made up of the 33-year-old's family, friends, fans, and celebrities, with everyone from Samuel L. Jackson to Emma Thompson...

Hello Magazine

Adele sparks engagement rumours with new gold band on ring finger

Adele has been seen sporting a new ring on her wedding finger after returning to the UK this week for her highly-anticipated comeback show. As seen in photos obtained by MailOnline, the Grammy-winning singer stepped out wearing a gold band after enjoying a date night with boyfriend Rich Paul at a swanky Chinese restaurant in Mayfair, leaving many fans wondering whether the couple have taken their relationship to the next level.
The Independent

Adele: Which celebrities were in the audience at her London Palladium show?

Adele’s An Audience With concert was broadcast on ITV tonight (21 November), shortly after the release of her critically acclaimed new album, 30. The show, which marked her first UK performance in four years, was recorded at the London Palladium earlier this month.Adele invited a number of her close friends and family to the event, along with people she admires. Among the biggest names spotted in the crowd were Emma Thompson, Naomi Campbell, Stormzy, Samuel L Jackson, Emma Watson, Bryan Cranston, Richard E Grant and Gareth Southgate.During the performance, Adele interacted with a number of her guests, who were...
arcamax.com

Adele recalls getting pulled over by police while driving on An Audience With

Adele's fame got her out of trouble when she was pulled over by police in the US. The 'I Drink Wine' hitmaker was asked by Hollywood legend Samuel L. Jackson during a Q&A segment of her 'An Audience With Adele' ITV special - which aired on Sunday night (21.11.21) - if she's ever used her "Adeleality (sic)" to get herself out of a parking ticket.
newschain

Mel B cut from ITV’s An Audience With Adele after ‘awkward as hell’ exchange with singer

Mel B was due to appear in ITV’s An Audience With Adele special, but was reportedly cut following an awkward exchange with the singer on the night. Former Spice Girl Mel, 46, failed to play ball by not asking the set question she had been assigned at the London Palladium and instead made an X-rated remark during what was intended to be a family show, reports The Sun.
Primetimer

Adele One Night Only did its job, but all the A-listers in the audience were distracting

"As the singer crooned the first single, 'Easy on Me,' from the steps of L.A.’s Griffith Observatory and the sunset sent streaks of pink and orange across the sky, she looked over her right shoulder, her long lashes just visible above the raised neckline of her evening gown. In the background, slightly blurred, the Hollywood sign could be seen looming in the hills above Los Angeles, an image director Paul Dugdale returned to more than once," says Jen Chaney. "The moment looked like a movie. It sounded like a song. And it raised the question, Has Adele gone a little too Hollywood?" In putting together her audience, Adele told Oprah Winfrey, "I wanted to do a mixture of people that I know and love, people that I’ve met a few times, and some of you I don’t know at all. But hi.” Chaney adds: "It was a fun game to figure out who fit in which category. Leonardo DiCaprio, who gave a standing ovation in a baseball cap and a hoodie, mask slung over his chin, as if he were planning to pull off a heist after the show: Someone she has met a few times? Lizzo, wearing what Adele referred to as a “poncho-coat,” seemingly made entirely out of flowers: Also someone she has met a few times but possibly someone she knows and loves? Aaron Paul, Ellen DeGeneres, Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Look, I don’t know." Chaney adds that Adele One Night Only "did its job... despite the rarefied art it occupied...The production of this reintroduction of Adele Laurie Blue Adkins may have been a lot at times. But given what she brought to the stage as a performer of talent that somehow feels more immense than all those wide shots of L.A. transitioning from dusk to dark, I’m inclined to go easy on her."
The Independent

Piers Morgan mocks An Audience with Adele and boasts about his Twitter followers after not being invited

Piers Morgan took a swipe at Adele and her fans after not being invited to the singer’s An Audience with Adele show in London.Adele’s one-off concert, which marked the British singer’s first live UK performance in four years, was filmed earlier this month and broadcast by ITV on Sunday (21 November).During the show, celebrities including Samuel L Jackson and Alan Carr asked her questions about her music and personal life. Other stars in the audience of the show included Emma Watson, Dua Lipa, Dawn French and Stormzy. Morgan, however, was not on the guest list.In a line-up of tweets,...
The Independent

‘A whole mood’: An Audience with Adele viewers react to Emma Thompson dancing to ‘Rolling in the Deep’

Viewers who tuned in to watch Adele’s ITV special, An Audience with Adele, were delighted to discover Emma Thompson is a massive fan of the British singer. The Sense and Sensibility star was among the celebrity guests in the audience at the London Palladium, where the concert was filmed earlier this month.Shortly after the broadcast commented on Sunday 21 November, Thompson’s name began trending on social media as fans reacted to her dancing to “Rolling in the Deep”.“Dame Emma Thompson is a whole ass mood,” one viewer observed, sharing a clip.“The best part of this Adele special is Emma Thompson...
Vogue

Every Heart-Warming, Hilarious And Faintly Hysterical Moment From ‘An Audience With Adele’

Turns out that feline Dolce & Gabbana moment, part of Adele’s sensational November 2021 Vogue cover story, was a sign of things to come. The superstar, who credits her newfound love of exercise with helping her overcome anxiety, has chosen a series of Jessica Rabbit-worthy dresses for her live performances as part of the promotional juggernaut around 30. Last night’s look, a glittering black custom Louis Vuitton gown by Nicolas Ghesquière, perfectly reflected her confident new style.
Indy100

Emma Thompson’s wild dancing at An Audience With Adele has made everyone’s year – 9 top reactions

Sunday night saw ITV viewers treated to An Audience With Adele as the British singer gave a rare performance to a star-studded crowd at the London Palladium. The 33-year-old star has just released her fourth studio album 30, and the likes of Idris Elba, Alan Carr, Samuel L Jackson, Stormzy and Emma Watson were in attendance to see the star perform her new songs and some of her modern classics.
TechRadar

How to watch An Audience With Adele online from UK and abroad

Fresh off the massive release of her much-anticipated album 30, you can see Adele perform fresh tunes and old favourites with this one-off special filmed at the famous London Palladium. To make sure you have the best seat in the house, follow our guide to watch An Audience With Adele online from anywhere in the world - live or on catch-up - and absolutely free.
The Independent

An Audience with Adele viewers react to Stormzy ‘fangirling’ over the singer

Fans were delighted to see Stormzy “fangirling” over Adele during the singer’s ITV special, An Audience with Adele.The British rapper was among the celebrity guests in the audience at the London Palladium, where the event was filmed earlier this month.Stormzy’s name began trending on social media following ITV’s broadcast of the concert on Sunday (21 November).Fans called the rapper “charming” and praised his friendship with the “Rolling in the Deep” singer.Journalist Dionne Grant shared a photo of the two musicians from the event, accompanied by a caption reading: “When Stormzy stands to ask Adele a question, she mentions that...
Vulture

30 Is Adele at Her All-Time Best

Adele is a volcano, stewing in secret for years until the moment she cuts loose and melts everything in her path. Her studio albums — 19, 21, 25, and the new 30 — are snapshots of unique junctures in her personal life. Like British director Michael Apted’s Up documentary series, which has checked in on the lives of a string of subjects at seven-year intervals since the 1960s, the London-born singer lets us in every few years to share what she’s learned about love and loss and creativity and art. On 19, Adele arrived amid a new wave of U.K. soul revivalists, successful artists like Duffy and Amy Winehouse who, at that moment, were being touted as a kind of new British invasion. Adele’s soulful, cinematic “Chasing Pavements” was a hit on both sides of the Atlantic, this after the maudlin ballad “Hometown Glory” fared decently on European charts.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Adele to star in televised concert special, 'An Audience With Adele,' following release of new album

Adele is not going easy on her fans, with the singer starring in a highly anticipated televised UK concert special on Sunday following the release of her new album, "30." The special, titled "An Audience With Adele," was filmed at the London Palladium and will air exclusively on ITV and its on-demand service, ITV Hub, on November 21 at 7:25 p.m. GMT.
Billboard

Adele’s ‘My Little Love’ & Six Other Songs From Famous Moms About Their Kids

One of the unspoken perks of being a new pop star mom is sharing your joy by penning an homage to your little bundle of joy. It’s a time-honored tradition that got a 2021 revamp on Adele‘s just-released 30 album, on which the singer engages in a spoken word back-and-forth with her eight-year-old son Angelo on the affecting “My Little Love.”
Vulture

All the Best Advice From Adele’s

“Is this the divorce album?” Oprah asks Adele of 30, out today, during their therapy session Adele One Night Only. “I think I’m divorcing myself on it,” Adele replies. In the six years since the release of her Grammy-winning album 25, the singer has broken off from her old self. After experiencing postnatal depression (“There are definitely a few elements of myself that I don’t think I’ll ever get back,” she told The Face), Adele made changes to find happiness — but it has come at a cost. She divorced her husband and partner of eight years, Simon Konecki, and she’s still trying to help her young son, Angelo, understand their separation. The singer has done a lot of growing, and she’s laying it all out on the new album, which doubles as some good ol’ Adele soup for the 30-year-old soul. Find the most heart-wrenching and devastatingly relatable lyrics from 30 below.
Elle

Adele's Oprah Interview: All Of The Best Moments

If you thought that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview was the biggest Oprah get to date, think again. Global superstar Adele just had a candid chat with everyone's favourite TV host - the first televised interview about her new album. The pair didn't stick to discussing music, however. Adele...
The Ringer

Through It All, Adele Remains a Different Kind of Pop Star

A month before the release of her latest album, 30, Adele put on a private concert, seating 300 guests, including many celebrities, at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. CBS would end up producing the footage into a televised special, One Night Only, with Adele additionally sitting for a rose garden interview with Oprah. It was an extravagant scene reminiscent of Oprah’s two-hour dialogue with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle; One Night Only was a pop royalty coronation for a frank but elusive woman who commands a rare respect. Along with promoting her latest record, Adele fields Oprah’s many questions about her first child, her recent divorce, her current romance with Rich Paul, her reconciliation with her late father, and her newfound passion for weightlifting.
