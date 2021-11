The Pope praised Sir David Amess’s “devoted years of service” in a message read out at a Westminster Cathedral service for the Conservative MP who was stabbed to death in a terror attack in October. The message from Pope Francis praised the politician for his “deep concern for the poor and disadvantaged” and called on mourners to “reject the ways of violence” and “combat evil with good” following the devout Catholic’s death.Politicians including Boris Johnson, Sir Keir Starmer and three former prime ministers paid their respects to the father-of-five at the service in central London on Tuesday morning, following...

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO