ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

KKR Thinks It Can Fix Telecom Italia’s Dysfunction

By Chris Hughes
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA jumbo deal that marries raw U.S. capitalism with European national infrastructure is hard to see happening in France, Germany or Spain — and would have been unthinkable in Italy a few years ago. But an increasing sense of urgency surrounds Telecom Italia SpA. It’s a sign of how...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Staff group chief backs private equity buyout of LV=

The head of a staff group at LV= has backed the mutual’s controversial sale to a US private equity company as a crunch vote on the deal looms.Greg Batterbee, chairman of LV=’s Employee Consultative Forum, said in a letter that he is “fully supportive” of Bain Capital’s £530 million bid for the 178-year-old insurer.“I personally believe that the proposed transaction with Bain Capital provides the best outcome for our employees and members alike, and secures a bright future for our well-loved brand,” he wrote.“As such I am fully supportive of the partnership and would encourage you to use your vote...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Telecom Italia loses CEO in boardroom clash amid KKR approach

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (MI:TLIT) (TIM) lost its fourth chief executive in six years on Friday after Luigi Gubitosi threw in the towel, following a clash with top investor Vivendi (OTC:VIVHY), a week after a $12 billion takeover proposal by U.S. fund KKR. The former phone monopolist said in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kkr#Bloomberg Lp#Telecoms#Cassa Depositi E Prestiti#European#Kkr Co#Vivendi Se#Telecom Italia#Covid#Bloomberg News#Bloomberg Intelligence#French
Law.com

US Firms Land €33 Billion KKR Telecom Italia Bid

U.S.-headquartered firms Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison are advising private equity giant KKR on its €33 billion bid to buyout Telecom Italia. Simpson Thacher is acting for KKR in relation to financing, while Paul Weiss is advising on M&A aspects of the deal, according...
BUSINESS
Reuters

KKR has wiggle room to sweeten Telecom Italia bid

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - KKR’s jumbo bid for Telecom Italia may get chunkier. The private equity group could have to raise its 33 billion euro offer for the Italian telecom operator to win over investors Vivendi and state-controlled Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP). The deal already looks set to be the largest buyout in European history. But the U.S. group can probably pay more without overloading its target with too much debt.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

KKR Offers To Takeover Telecom Italia At 46% Premium

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR) has offered to acquire Telecom Italia SpA (OTC: TIIAY) for €10.8 billion ($12 billion), including €29 billion in gross debt, Reuters reports. The purchase price of €0.505 implies a 45.7% premium to Telecom Italia's November 19 closing price. KKR aims to carve out Telecom...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

KKR’s $37 billion approach boosts Telecom Italia shares

MILAN (Reuters) -Investors in Telecom Italia on Monday cheered a proposal by U.S. fund KKR to buy Italy’s debt-laden former phone monopoly for 33 billion euros ($37 billion) in what would be Europe’s biggest ever private equity buyout. The move comes as a boardroom war rages at Telecom Italia (TIM),...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Private Equity
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
Axios

KKR makes buyout offer to Telecom Italia for €33.2 billion

KKR offered to take Telecom Italia (BIT: TIT) private for around €33.2 billion, or €0.505 per share (45% premium to Friday's closing price), including the assumption of more than €20 billion in net debt. Why it matters: This would be one of the largest-ever leveraged buyouts of a European company....
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Telecom Italia faces $12.2B privatization bid from KKR

It was only recently reported that US-based investors KKR wanted to invest more in the fixed-line network of Telecom Italia (TIM) after already having bought a 37.5% stake in TIM's fiber company FiberCop last year. It now seems that KKR wants to buy up TIM in its entirety and take...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

KKR launches takeover bid for Telecom Italia, shares surge

US private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts is looking to acquire Telecom Italia in a deal worth potentially €33bn. The board, chaired by Salvatore Rossi, met on Sunday before issuing a short statement confirming that KKR was considering taking it private via a cash offer of €0.505 per share. A...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Factbox: Telecom Italia's main assets and operations

MILAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. fund KKR (KKR.N) has presented a non-binding proposal to buy Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), valuing Italy's former phone monopolist at 10.8 billion euros ($12 billion) excluding debt. Telecom Italia, Europe's sixth largest telecoms group, offers fixed and mobile broadband services to wholesale and retail customers....
BUSINESS
investing.com

Telecom Italia Soars 30% on KKR Offer, Fuels Rise in Rival Shares

Investing.com – Trading in Telecom Italia (MI:TLIT) stock was up 27% by mid-session in Milan on Monday, after a friendly $12-billion offer from private equity giant KKR (NYSE:KKR). The offer for Italy’s biggest phone company fueled a surge in the share prices of other European telcos, many of which trade...
BUSINESS
wkzo.com

Telecom Italia board to meet Sunday on KKR’s takeover proposal-sources

MILAN (Reuters) – The board of Telecom Italia (TIM) will meet on Sunday over a takeover proposal by U.S. fund KKR, which is already an investor in the Italian phone group’s fixed network, two sources close to the matter said. KKR last year paid 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) for...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Vivendi says is long-term investor in Telecom Italia amid KKR takeover talk

ROME (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi (OTC:VIVHY) said on Sunday it was a long-standing top investor in Telecom Italia (MI:TLIT) (TIM) and wants to ensure its long-term success, as the board of the Italian group prepared to meet to discuss a takeover proposal by U.S. fund KKR. "Vivendi is...
BUSINESS
Reuters

S&P downgrades Telecom Italia on weakening earnings

MILAN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - S&P said on Friday it had cut Telecom Italia's (TLIT.MI) debt because shrinking revenue and profits were driving higher a key measure of the Italian phone group's debt burden as calculated by the credit rating agency. Weighed down by an adjusted gross debt of 29...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Washington Post

Scandals Aside, It’s Time For the Big Money to Really Show Up

As a bastion of Japan Inc. tries to break itself up, hedge funds and private equity firms have their work cut out. That is, if they want the most out of this drama. After Toshiba Corp. put out a plan to split into three parts, one of its largest shareholders — 3D Investment Partners Pte. — last week said in an open letter it didn’t believe the plan was “optimal or likely to create value.” It urged the board’s strategic review committee, or SRC, to undertake a more thorough analysis of alternatives. The strongly-worded missive was in response to Toshiba’s conclusion that the breakup was the best option. Alternatives included putting the sprawling company in the hands of private equity operators or a privatization and bringing in a minority investor.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Didi’s Secrets Risk China’s Wall Street Future

A possible delisting of DiDi Global Inc. at the behest of Beijing risks repercussions well beyond the fortunes of those who bought into the Chinese ride-hailing company. Tech companies from Tencent Holdings Ltd. and SoftBank Corp. to asset managers BlackRock Inc. and Vanguard Group need to be prepared. In using...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Brace Yourself. Brazil Is About to Rock Markets

You might think the most important factors driving commodity markets right now are the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinds stimulus; the state of China’s real estate industry; or geopolitical jostling within OPEC. Don’t rule out the significance of Brazilian welfare payments. Brazil’s currency, the real, has been...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy