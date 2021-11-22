KKR Thinks It Can Fix Telecom Italia’s Dysfunction

As a bastion of Japan Inc. tries to break itself up, hedge funds and private equity firms have their work cut out. That is, if they want the most out of this drama. After Toshiba Corp. put out a plan to split into three parts, one of its largest shareholders — 3D Investment Partners Pte. — last week said in an open letter it didn’t believe the plan was “optimal or likely to create value.” It urged the board’s strategic review committee, or SRC, to undertake a more thorough analysis of alternatives. The strongly-worded missive was in response to Toshiba’s conclusion that the breakup was the best option. Alternatives included putting the sprawling company in the hands of private equity operators or a privatization and bringing in a minority investor.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO