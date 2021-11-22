ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US fund KKR interested in Italian telecoms giant TIM

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

ROME (AP) — The Italian telecommunications company TIM is assessing a non-binding “indication of interest” by the U.S. investment fund KKR to acquire the entire capital share, a potential 11 billion-euro deal.

Any agreement would need the OK of the Italian government.

TIM in a statement issued on Sunday evening says its board of directors met and “acknowledged” the fund’s interest in launching a possible public tender. The due diligence process is expected to take four weeks.

Although TIM is a private company quoted on the stock exchange, because it is considered a strategic asset for Italy, the Italian government can exercise its so-called “golden power” option to oppose any acquisition it considers wouldn’t be in the public’s interest.

TIM’s statement said its board “acknowledged the intention” of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P., to date qualified as “non-binding and indicative.” TIM said that among conditions is a “minimum level of acceptance of 51%” for both ordinary and savings shares.

KKR’s indication of interest was described by TIM as “friendly” and aimed at obtaining approval by TIM’s directors and support by TIM’s management.

The government is expected to evaluate KKR’s interest keenly, especially with regard to any layoffs in TIM, a major Italian company which is also the country’s largest phone operator and holds the biggest part of telecommunications infrastructure in Italy.

The move by KKR comes as Premier Mario Draghi’s government has pledged to use billions of euros in EU pandemic economic recovery funds to facilitate the country’s digital transition.

A statement on the finance ministry website said the government called KKR’s interests “positive news for the country. If this (deal) becomes concrete, it will be the market in the first place to evaluate the solidity of the plan.”

In a reference to its “golden power,” the government said it will “follow with attention the developments of manifestation of interest and will evaluate carefully, even in regards to the exercising of its own prerogatives, the plans that involve infrastructure.”

To properly evaluate the prospects, Italy is setting set up a working group composed of government officials as well as experts.

TIM said the indication of interest foresees a indicative price, to be paid fully in cash, of 0.505 euros per ordinary or savings share. Italian media calculated that would make the offer worth up to 11 billion euros (more than $12 billion).

KKR already has links to TIM, since a year ago it became part of FiberCop.

FiberCop, formed by TIM, KKR and Fastweb, is developing digital services through high-performance fiber optic connections.

French company Vivendi is TIM’s largest single shareholder, with a 23.75% stake. It was not immediately clear how Vivendi might respond to the U.S. fund’s intentions.

TIM, formerly called Telecom Italia, was born in the mid-1990s. Over the years, industrial giants including Olivetti and Benetton have launched offers leading to economic involvement. In 2016, it changed its name to TIM, the same year that Vivendi became a shareholder.

The Italian government said its aim regarding any deal is to assure that plans are “compatible with the rapid completion of broadband connection.” It will also be scrutinizing “the protection and growth of employment.”

Related
CNBC

European markets climb despite global concern over omicron variant; Stoxx 600 up 1%; BT up 7%

LONDON — European stocks started the new trading week higher, despite extensive concerns over the newly discovered omicron Covid variant. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.1% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks jumping 2.5% to lead gains. All sectors and major bourses traded in positive territory, with stocks looking to rebound from Friday's sell-off.
STOCKS
mobileworldlive.com

Telecom Italia CEO departs following KKR bid

Telecom Italia CEO Luigi Gubitosi resigned less than a week after the operator received a takeover bid from investment company KKR, with the boss of subsidiary TIM Brasil Pietro Labriola handed control of the group on a temporary basis. The operator stated it accepted Gubitosi’s resignation late on 26 November...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Staff group chief backs private equity buyout of LV=

The head of a staff group at LV= has backed the mutual’s controversial sale to a US private equity company as a crunch vote on the deal looms.Greg Batterbee, chairman of LV=’s Employee Consultative Forum, said in a letter that he is “fully supportive” of Bain Capital’s £530 million bid for the 178-year-old insurer.“I personally believe that the proposed transaction with Bain Capital provides the best outcome for our employees and members alike, and secures a bright future for our well-loved brand,” he wrote.“As such I am fully supportive of the partnership and would encourage you to use your vote...
BUSINESS
#Kkr#Telecoms#Telecom Italia#European Union#Board Of Directors#Italian#Ap#Kohlberg Kravis Roberts#L P#Eu
Reuters

France sees chance of compromise with Germany on EU fiscal rules

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - France will be able to reach a compromise with the new German government to update the European Union's fiscal rules to face economic challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday. The EU launched a review of its fiscal...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Telecom Italia loses CEO in boardroom clash amid KKR approach

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (MI:TLIT) (TIM) lost its fourth chief executive in six years on Friday after Luigi Gubitosi threw in the towel, following a clash with top investor Vivendi (OTC:VIVHY), a week after a $12 billion takeover proposal by U.S. fund KKR. The former phone monopolist said in...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

KKR, CVC Capital in Talks to Jointly Bid for Telecom Italia – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -KKR & Co and CVC Capital Partners are considering teaming up on a bid for Italy-based Telecom Italia SpA, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3cNCTED on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The two private-equity firms have held exploratory talks about the potential for a joint offer, the report...
BUSINESS
Law.com

US Firms Land €33 Billion KKR Telecom Italia Bid

U.S.-headquartered firms Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison are advising private equity giant KKR on its €33 billion bid to buyout Telecom Italia. Simpson Thacher is acting for KKR in relation to financing, while Paul Weiss is advising on M&A aspects of the deal, according...
BUSINESS
Reuters

KKR has wiggle room to sweeten Telecom Italia bid

MILAN, Nov 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - KKR’s (KKR.N) jumbo bid for Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) may get chunkier. The private equity group could have to raise its 33 billion euro offer for the Italian telecom operator to win over investors Vivendi (VIV.PA) and state-controlled Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP). The deal already looks set to be the largest buyout in European history. But the U.S. group can probably pay more without overloading its target with too much debt.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

KKR’s $37 billion approach boosts Telecom Italia shares

MILAN (Reuters) -Investors in Telecom Italia on Monday cheered a proposal by U.S. fund KKR to buy Italy’s debt-laden former phone monopoly for 33 billion euros ($37 billion) in what would be Europe’s biggest ever private equity buyout. The move comes as a boardroom war rages at Telecom Italia (TIM),...
BUSINESS
irei.com

KKR lobs $12b takeover offer for Telecom Italia

KKR has submitted a $12 billion preliminary cash offer to buy Italy’s largest phone company, TIM/Telecom Italia, in what would be one of the largest transactions in the telecommunications industry this year, according to Bloomberg. The news outlet also reported that this would be one of the largest purchases ever...
BUSINESS
sportspromedia.com

TIM receives €10.8bn buyout approach from KKR

KKR will have to assume TIM’s €29bn gross debt. TIM is contributing around €1bn towards DAZN’s Serie A domestic rights acquisition. Telecommunications firm Telecom Italia (TIM) is subject of a €10.8 billion (US$12.1 billion) offer from US private equity fund KKR. The TIM board, chaired by former Bank of Italy...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Telecom Italia Soars 30% on KKR Offer, Fuels Rise in Rival Shares

Investing.com – Trading in Telecom Italia (MI:TLIT) stock was up 27% by mid-session in Milan on Monday, after a friendly $12-billion offer from private equity giant KKR (NYSE:KKR). The offer for Italy’s biggest phone company fueled a surge in the share prices of other European telcos, many of which trade...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

KKR Thinks It Can Fix Telecom Italia’s Dysfunction

A jumbo deal that marries raw U.S. capitalism with European national infrastructure is hard to see happening in France, Germany or Spain — and would have been unthinkable in Italy a few years ago. But an increasing sense of urgency surrounds Telecom Italia SpA. It’s a sign of how desperate...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Telecom Italia faces $12.2B privatization bid from KKR

It was only recently reported that US-based investors KKR wanted to invest more in the fixed-line network of Telecom Italia (TIM) after already having bought a 37.5% stake in TIM's fiber company FiberCop last year. It now seems that KKR wants to buy up TIM in its entirety and take...
BUSINESS
Reuters

KKR bid is next act in Telecom Italia soap opera

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - KKR (KKR.N) is offering weary investors an exit from the Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) soap opera. The U.S. buyout group wants to take the phone operator private for 10.8 billion euros, ending years of wrangling between investors, board members and politicians. Though its opening bid is opportunistically below Telecom Italia’s pre-pandemic value, the 47% premium to last Friday’s closing price should appeal to all but top investor Vivendi (VIV.PA). The board should at least take KKR’s call.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Vivendi Says Is Long-Term Investor in Telecom Italia Amid KKR Takeover Talk

ROME (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi said on Sunday it was a long-standing top investor in Telecom Italia (TIM) and wants to ensure its long-term success, as the board of the Italian group prepared to meet to discuss a takeover proposal by U.S. fund KKR. "Vivendi is a long-term...
BUSINESS
