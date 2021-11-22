ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Cavendish suffers “small collapsed lung” at Belgian event

 7 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — British cyclist Mark Cavendish broke two ribs and suffered a “small collapsed lung” during a crash at a track event in Belgium, his team said on Monday.

Deceuninck - Quick-Step said in a statement that Cavendish spent Sunday night in the Ghent University Hospital following the incident at the Ghent Six Day.

“Examinations showed that Mark has suffered two broken ribs on his left side and has a small pneumothorax (collapsed lung), both of which have been treated with medication and he has been kept in the hospital for observation,” the team said. “It is expected that Mark will be discharged either later today or tomorrow morning, and will then undergo a period of recuperation.”

The 36-year-old Cavendish has enjoyed a revival this season, equaling Eddy Merckx’s all-time record of 34 Tour de France stage wins in July.

