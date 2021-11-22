ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Web 3.0: The New Internet Is About to Arrive

By Rupendra Brahambhatt
 7 days ago
The emergence of blockchain-based technologies such as cryptocurrency, NFTs, metaverse, blockchain, and distributed ledger technology, etc is being seen as the herald of a new era of the internet — a more transparent and open version of the web that would be collectively controlled by users, instead of tech giants like Google and Facebook.

Some experts believe this decentralized Web, which is also referred to as Web 3.0, will bring more transparency and democratization to the digital world. Web 3.0 may establish a decentralized digital ecosystem where users will be able to own and control every aspect of their digital presence. Some hope that it will put an end to the existing centralized systems that encourage data exploitation and privacy violation.

The ideas and conflicts that led to Web 3.0

Source: Joshua Sortino/Unsplash

In 1999, Tim Berners-Lee introduced the term Semantic Web, an evolved version of the existing internet that would be mostly run by “intelligent agents” or machines that could process content in a human-like way. Berners-Lee and others described this vision in the May 2001 Scientific American article "The Semantic Web", as, "an extension of the current web in which information is given well-defined meaning, better-enabling computers and people to work in cooperation."

Recent developments suggest that Web 3.0 may not be exactly like the Semantic web suggested by Tim Berners-Lee, but it has been described as a leap forward to open, trustless and permissionless networks.

Back when Berners-Lee founded the World Wide Web, he envisioned the web as serving as an open information center; a universal space that is not controlled by a central authority, so that anyone could access it without any permission. Some experts suggest that Web 3.0 is a return to the original internet idea that was envisioned by Tim Berners-Lee.

More than 30 years have passed since the World Wide Web first came into existence, and over this course of time, the world of the internet has gone through various stages of development. There is no textbook definition of Web 3.0, but by going through these stages, you can have an idea of how Web 3.0 may shape the future of the internet experience.

  • Web 1.0 - The read-only era

This was the earliest version of the internet which was developed beginning in 1989. This early Internet was mostly composed of web pages joined together by hyperlinks. It is also referred to as the “read-only” web – it was not interactive in any significant sense, and much of the user input took place offline. Individual web pages were static pages that were hosted on web servers run by internet service providers. People used this Web 1.0 mostly to read about things, get updates or use linear text chat. Perhaps surprisingly, running advertisements were banned.

  • Web 2.0

Web 2.0 emerged around 1999 as a result of the emergence of social media platforms, digital advertising, blogging, and various other services that allowed users to interact with the internet. Web 2.0 does not refer to any specific technical upgrades to the internet but to a shift in how the Internet is used. From a read-only platform, the internet turned into a place for content creation and interactive experiences.

The launch of the iPhone in 2007 popularized mobile internet access that allowed us to stay always connected. However, Web 2.0 also meant that in addition to allowing us to add information to the web, the web is also collecting information from us. It can monitor our location, shopping preferences, financial transactions, etc.

Source: Pixabay/pexels

There is no doubt that during this era, the internet has become more useful, interactive, and an essential part of our lives, but this has also led to the centralization of the web.

It has created new ways of organizing and connecting to other people and promoted a greater degree of collaboration. But it has also opened up new opportunities for online stalking, cyberbullying, doxing, spreading misinformation, identity theft, and more.

Some blame this on the fact that most of the internet services we use today are controlled by tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook. Users have little control over how their data is used and there have been many allegations against these billion-dollar companies (as well as the many smaller companies that proliferate on the web), suggesting that they manipulate users, exploit their data for profit, and pose a grave threat to democracy and freedom of speech.

Recently, Frances Haugen, a data engineer, and scientist, and former product manager at Facebook turned whistleblower, accused the company of deliberately not taking action against the spread of hate and misinformation on its social media platforms. In an interview with CBS, Haugen said, “The thing I saw at Facebook over and over again was there were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook. And Facebook, over and over again, chose to optimize for its own interests, like making more money.”

Although Facebook has argued against Haugen’s claims, this is not the only time big tech has faced accountability for its actions. There have been multiple reports about Amazon’s over-aggressive business strategies, Facebook's privacy violations, and Google's use of artificial intelligence which raise big safety concerns associated with Web 2.0.

This is also the reason why many blockchain technology experts consider Web 3.0, a safer, and much-needed version of the internet.

Web 3.0: The internet of tomorrow

Source: Arseny Togulev/Unsplash

John Markoff, a reporter at The New York Times coined the term Web 3.0 in 2006. Web 3.0 is in many ways a return to Berners-Lee's original idea of the Semantic Web, where no permission is needed from a central authority and there is no central controlling node.

Where Web 2.0 was driven by developments in mobile internet, social networks, and cloud computing, Web 3.0 will be built on new types of technological innovation, including edge computing, decentralized data networks, blockchain, and artificial intelligence.

Though we are yet to witness a full transformation to Web 3.0, tech experts and blockchain enthusiasts have been making some promising predictions about how the internet in the future might look. Here are some of such interesting assumptions:

  • Web 3.0 might serve as an extension to various elements of Web 2.0. For example, the way that developers create a combination of two or more applications now, in Web 3.0 users would be able to combine different programs and services for themselves, to customize how they use the web.
  • At present, a user gets information on the internet from various servers and databases located in different parts of the world. Unsurprisingly, more than 50 percent of these data centers are owned collectively by Amazon, Google, and Microsoft. In Web 3.0, data will be stored on decentralized cloud networks and autonomous storage units. Therefore, Web 3.0 will not depend on any centralized data hubs for providing information to users. However, the creation of such a powerful decentralized data storage system is itself a very big challenge.
  • The internet search will also work differently on Web 3.0. Similar to the personalized ads and feeds you experience on Facebook and YouTube. Through the use of advanced AI, the search engine in Web 3.0 will offer personalized results for each user based on their preferences and need. So for example, if a meat-eater and a vegan each type “Best restaurants nearby” on the search bar, they will each receive different results based on their preferences. Of course, this also means algorithms will know even more about us.
  • As a user, you will have a unique identity on Web 3.0 that will enable you to access and control all your assets, data, and services without logging in on a platform or seeking permission from a particular service provider. You will be able to access the internet from anywhere for free, and you will be the only owner of your digital assets.
  • Apart from experiencing the internet on a screen in 2D, users will also get to participate in a larger variety of 3D environments. From anywhere, you could visit the 3D VR version of any historical place you search, play games while being in the game as a 3D player, try clothing on your virtual self before you buy. In Web 3.0, you would also be able to spend time in an immersive 3D metaverse where you could collect or buy virtual assets. In short, with the use of VR, AR, Semantic Web, and AI altogether, Web 3.0 could offer you better opportunities to interact with the virtual world than Web 2.0.

Nobody can confirm when exactly we would be able to see a fully-fledged Web 3.0, but there are some online communities like the Web3 Foundation, Ethereum Network, Polkadot, etc. who are currently working on different projects aimed at bringing Web 3.0 to life.

However, experts suggest that the Web 3.0 architecture will require a lot of additional resources and infrastructure, and it’s not going to be an easy task to create an ecosystem that could end the monopoly of the big tech, or expect Big Tech to just let that happen. Facebook's recent announcements regarding transitioning its business to the metaverse indicate that we may get to Web 3.0 and find it is also controlled by the same players as Web 2.0.

Pocket-lint.com

How to see who's tracking you online and how to easily stop it

(Pocket-lint) - If you've become hyper-aware of being tracked online and having your data collected without your explicit consent, you've arrived at the right place. We describe how to stop yourself from being tracked, or how to limit it anyway. Who is collecting your data and why?. First, understand that...
Reader's Digest

Can You Really See Who Views Your Facebook Profile?

Privacy concerns on social media have long been a hot-button issue. Users want the ability to control who sees their content, and to a large degree, Facebook has made that possible with numerous settings, like turning off the friends tracking feature, deleting photos, and blocking people on Messenger. Other things, like figuring out who blocked you on Facebook, don’t have specific settings but can be accomplished with easy workarounds. If you find yourself wondering, “Who viewed my Facebook profile?” you’re certainly not alone. After all, it would be handy to know if a potential employer is checking out your page or whether your ex is keeping tabs on your social life. So, is it possible? Read on to find out.
hackernoon.com

How to Spy on a Cell Phone Privately

The secret wish to spy on someone's cell phone can arise in every person. Thanks to the rise of technology, it is quite possible to apply a specific mobile spying application without being exposed. Among the best spying programs that have proven to work efficiently are: uMobix. With the growing...
howtogeek.com

How to Delete All Emails in Gmail

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Want to wipe your Gmail inbox clean? Using...
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

What will happen to my Facebook account now that Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta?

While some see the virtual universe that Zuckerberg intends to build as a "dystopian dictatorship" , others look forward to entering the 'metaverse' , whose gateway will surely be on Meta's social networks : Facebook , Instagram and WhatsApp , mainly. "Meta can mean 'beyond', and contains our commitment to...
Gadget Review

How to Get Internet on TV_

In the US, there is an estimated 119.9 million TV households in the TV season 2018/19. This number includes both smart and “dumb” TVs. As the benefits of connecting these highly-rated TVs to the internet increase, you may find yourself wondering how to get internet on TV. The answer is extremely simple if you have a smart TV. However, if you do not have a smart TV, the answer is a little more complicated.
komando.com

If you use Chrome, you need to update your browser now

Google’s Chrome browser users must update to the latest version to make sure they are protected from growing threats. The tech giant pushed out another update last week, patching several security issues that can have devastating consequences. This is the third browser update over the past few weeks, with the...
KTEN.com

Is DuckDuckGo Really Safer Than Google?

Originally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/insights/is-duckduckgo-really-safer-than-google. Although Google Chrome is one of the most popular internet browsers on the market, privacy-focused users are starting to shift their attention toward DuckDuckGo. Today, we’re going to walk you through the key differences between the two browsers and if it’s worth it for you to make the switch. Remember that no internet browser is perfect at protecting every aspect of your privacy online, which is why a secure VPN is an excellent addition to any browser you choose. We’re here to teach you how to make the most of your privacy by choosing a safe browser.
CNET

Want to delete yourself from the internet? 6 ways to get personal information off the web

If you're reading this, it's highly likely your personal information is available to the public. And by "public" I mean everyone everywhere. So, how can deleting yourself from the internet stop companies from getting ahold of your info? Short answer: It can't. Unfortunately, you can never completely remove yourself from the internet, but there are ways to minimize your digital footprint, which would lower the chances of your personal data getting out there. Here are some ways to do that. We'll update these tips periodically.
Phone Arena

If you don't pause this feature, Google will track your location all of the time

You might think that toggling off "Google Location History" while in your Google account (myactivity.google.com) would stop Google from tracking your movements. Google claims that the information that this feature helps Google provide better service to users by knowing where you are, and where you've been. But Google claims that "Location History" is disabled by default and can only be turned on with the user's permission.
hackernoon.com

How to Hack Text Messages via SMS Tracker Apps

Modern technology has given us easy ways to spy on others’ online activity. Whether you want to know more about your loved one, your children, or undiligent workers, there are ways to gain access to their correspondence through spying apps. The layout of these spying programs is always intuitive, so it won't take you hours to understand how such software is supposed to be operated. Not all of the products available are of decent quality and rich functionality, and sometimes there are even fraudulent programs at high prices that are non-performing.
WEKU

Smart devices are listening to more than our words

This episode was originally published May 17, 2021. Picture this: You’re not feeling so hot and you say to your smart speaker, “Robot, I’m hungry,” and you cough. And the device says, “Would you like a recipe for chicken soup?” And then, “By the way, would you like to order cough drops with one-hour delivery?”
CNET

Google knows where you are 24/7. Turning off these settings can stop it

If you are using any Google app, it's likely you're being tracked. Even if you turned off location history on your Google account, you're not completely in the clear yet. While disabling that setting sounds like a one-and-done solution, some Google apps are still storing your location data. Just opening the Google Maps app or using Google search on any platform logs your approximate location with a time stamp.
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

