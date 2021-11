As with some other holiday traditions throughout the pandemic, yet another has gone by the wayside in Philadelphia: free Saturday parking around the holidays. A winter staple for more than two decades, that promotion made metered parking in the city free after 11 a.m. on Saturdays from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. The idea was that free parking would help bring holiday shoppers into the city, and enable commercial areas to compete better with suburban malls where parking is plentiful.

