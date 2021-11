As Nandor, the 795 year old vampire on “What We Do In The Shadows” recently said, “I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired!”. I don’t want to take one more shot. Over the past two years, I’ve taken two shots for shingles, one for pneumonia, two for the flu, 24 allergy shots plus two COVID vaccinations and a booster. My arm feels like it belongs to a voodoo doll!

