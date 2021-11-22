ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoid clogged drains, helpful tips from Colorado Springs plumber this Thanksgiving

By Kerjan Bianca
 7 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Colorado Springs says they often see an uptick in calls, especially around the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. RJ Johnson, one of Mr. Rooters' Service Managers says, breaks down some of the biggest do's and don'ts to keeping your pipes clean.

Johnson says to scrape off your plates, pots, and pans before putting them in the dishwasher. He adds it's important to not throw everything down your kitchen sink at one time. It can be very hard on equipment and piping.

Also, do not put greasy foods, oils, or gravy down your drain, which includes potato peels, rice, and turkey skin. Instead, throw that away in the trash.

Johnson exclaims, "People even try to grind up bones in the disposal, that's a big no-no."

According to Johnson, it's also a good idea to use a lot of water to make sure you're not overloading the system.

One unique and helpful tip he suggests involves lemon peels. If you want to freshen your drains, you can get lemon peels, slice them up and put them in your garbage disposal with ice. The ice and lemon peels will help de-scale the inside of your disposal, freshen it up and add a nice scent. You can use lemons, oranges, or limes.

