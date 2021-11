Call me paranoid, but I’ve already done my Thanksgiving shopping. My culinary nightmare would be waking up a couple of days prior to Thanksgiving and going to one store after another, looking for all the accoutrements for the great American feast, only to find one empty shelf after another. With all the supply-chain chatter in the news, I decided to go get it done. I’m pretty sure I paid too much for my turkey, but I look at the extra cost as an emotional insurance policy, knowing the family will not be going turkey-less.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO