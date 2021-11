Kinetic Insurance is a new division from wearable manufacturer Kinetic and Nationwide’s E&S/Specialty division that focuses on tapping technology for worker safety. The new underwriting agreement allows employees to use wearable technology, provided by Kinetic, which is designed to reduce injuries and losses while driving the policyholder’s safety program and culture. According to actuary firm Perr & Knight, the Kinetic technology reduces injury frequency up to 50-60% and lost workdays by 72%. Kinetic Insurance is an example of companies putting more focus on insurance, technology and employee retention as the labor shortage continues to disruption the supply chain.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO