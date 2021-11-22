ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

VIDEO: Alpacas on the loose in West Springfield

By Melissa Torres
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MHcvo_0d3j4T8n00

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- A viewer in West Springfield, Shawn Smith, caught video of alpacas that went loose in West Springfield early on Sunday morning.

The herd of alpacas were seen roaming on 434 memorial Avenue near the Audi dealership across from the Big Y in West Springfield. And thanks to some local good Samaritans, the alpacas did not experience any harm near the busy streets. They and were kept safe until they could be successfully caught and brought back to their home.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UvxEp_0d3j4T8n00
    Courtesy: Shawn Smith
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30nSJW_0d3j4T8n00
    Courtesy: Shawn Smith

Person
Shawn Smith
WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

