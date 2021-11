Manufacturers: Concreto Living Coatings, Faolchu, Firemaker, Metalwork, Skyframe, Surface+, Timber cladding. Structural Engineer: Design Engineering Workshop, Alan Fraser. ‘Create a whisper, not a shout’ was the brief given to Brown & Brown Architects by their clients, who have raised their family on the Ayrshire coast within sight of the Isle of Arran, and feel have a deep-rooted connection to this stretch of coastline. It was very important that any new additions were visually subservient to the original house, a traditional Victorian villa of red sandstone, which had faced the elements for more than 150 years. ‘House for a Chemist’ is the refurbishment and extension of a traditional Victorian villa, on the coast of Ayrshire.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO