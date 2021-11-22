ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurant donation | Snapshot

By Chico Er
Oroville Mercury-Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bidwell Junior High School Foundation and Sin of Cortez restaurant teamed up for a fundraiser Sept. 17. Sin of Cortez donated a portion of the day’s breakfast and lunch sales to the BJHS Foundation. The...

www.orovillemr.com

Oroville Mercury-Register

Food pantries ask north state residents for Thanksgiving items

CHICO — Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful but also to be charitable. Food pantries around Chico are requiring various items for people in need for the holiday. The Hungry Wildcat Food pantry at Chico State, located at 400 W. First St., is looking for donations. According to basic needs manager Leah Slem, this is a list of what it needs:
CHICO, CA
Chico Enterprise-Record

Soroptimist International of Chico donates $20,000 | Snapshot

Girl Scouts of Northern California Groundbreaking Ceremony took place on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at their new location on Floral Ave. in Chico, where Soroptimist International of Chico President Sara Beacham presented them with a $20,000 check. This is Beacham’s presidency project in honor of Soroptimist International’s 100-year celebration. Pictured...
CHICO, CA
rockydailynews.com

Denver chef, volunteers cook all night, deliver Thanksgiving food all day

Denver chef Tajahi Cooke was busy cooking, packing and distributing thousands of charitable Thanksgiving meals Thursday morning, but when he saw a young man in need outside one of his headquarters, he paused to take the person a plate of hot food. Cooke set up shop at Denver food halls...
DENVER, CO
Troy Record

SNAPSHOT: Cohoes Rotary donation to Connect Center for Youth

The Rotary Club of Cohoes recently presented a check for $1,700 to the Connect Center for Youth. In 2004, the Cohoes Rotary started a collectible series of Christmas ornaments featuring historic landmarks in the City of Cohoes. This year’s ornament depicts St. Agnes Church. Five dollars from each ornament sold will go to support the programs at the Connect Center for Youth. (Photo provided)
COHOES, NY
Block Club Chicago

Little Village Vegan Restaurant Donating Food All Week To People Experiencing Homelessness

LITTLE VILLAGE — A vegan restaurant in Little Village is delivering holiday meals to people experiencing homelessness. The Black Vegan, 2300 S. Kedzie Ave., is cooking and delivering homemade meals all week, and it is still looking for people in need to add to its meal delivery schedule. If anyone wants to suggest a shelter or a person that should receive a holiday meal, they can contact The Black Vegan on Instagram or on Facebook.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Charity Vending Machines Return To 16th Street Mall For Holiday Giving Season

DENVER (CBS4) — Charity vending machines are back at the 16th Street Mall for the holiday giving season. Shoppers can support local nonprofits by purchasing items ranging from blankets and clothing to chickens and goats. (credit: CBS) “The Giving Machines provides an opportunity for many cultures, traditions and means for giving to come together with one goal – to help others,” JFS officials stated. There are 30 items to choose from ranging in cost from $5 to $175. This year’s local charities are The Crowley Foundation, Denver Rescue Mission, JFS and Project Worthmore. The machines are located in Writer Square, on the 16th Street Mall between Lawrence and Larimer Streets. Giving Machines are open around the clock with volunteers available daily form 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints covers all costs associated with the machines, ensuring that 100% of the donations go to the charities. In 2019, Denver tripled expected donations, giving $666,417 to purchase 25,458 items to benefit people in need. “After missing a year of in-person giving due to the pandemic, Denver is encouraged to ‘Come Back, Give Back, Light the World,'” JFS officials stated.  
DENVER, CO
Oroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Without volunteers, there is no 4-H program

Chico is an agriculture community. For multiple generations families have been stewards of the land, with organizations like the Butte County Farm Bureau, FFA and 4-H for members to actively engage and educate our community. 4-H is an agriculture youth organization that teaches members responsibility, leadership, public speaking through hands on activities. Butte County 4-H only succeeds with volunteers.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Oroville Mercury-Register

New keys | Snapshot

Ruby Butler, a single mom, smiles as she holds up the keys to her new Habitat for Humanity home. “I’m looking forward to seeing what will come from this new perspective that I have in life,” she said. “The fact that I’ve been able to provide this opportunity for my child is overwhelming. It really makes me feel like I’m a true parent.” Habitat for Humanity of Butte County is honored to help homeowners achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build a better life for themselves and their families. Each home built strengthens our community. For more information, check out www.buttehabitat.org. (Contributed)
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Chico Enterprise-Record

Emergency donation | Snapshot

The Vincenzo Bellini Chapter of the Sons and Daughters of Italy present a $5,000 check to Lt. Steve Collins of the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, and Joshua Jimerfield, Deputy Administrative Officer of the Butte County Office of Emergency Management, in Chico on Oct. 21, 2021. Proceeds were raised from the Italian Festa held in the Chico City Plaza on Sept. 18, 2021, and will be used to help provide disaster alert notifications systems for residents in rural areas. Left to right, Vincenzo Bellini, lodge president; Michael Smith, deputy administrative officer of the Butte County OEM; Joshua Jimerfield; Lt. Steve Collins of the Butte County Sheriff’s Office; and SDOI Member and Festa organizer Patti Denito. (Contributed)
CHICO, CA
Current Publishing

Snapshot: Synergize donates nearly $3K to Indianapolis Zoo

From left, Ed Sandifer, planned and major gifts officer at the Indianapolis Zoo, pauses with Synergize Legacy member Matt Hadley at the October 4:30 Meetup. The event raised nearly $3,000 for the Indianapolis Zoo, bringing Synergize’s total impact on nonprofits this year to $85,319. The 4:30 Meetup will benefit Cocktails and Chemo. Learn more at synergizeindy.com. (Submitted photo)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Itemlive.com

Mother wants help, not handouts

A mother of two wants to earn more money by picking up extra hours at her job to help make ends meet and to buy toys for her children. The The post Mother wants help, not handouts appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA

