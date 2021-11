BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio --- December is shaping up to be a big month at the Brunswick Community Recreation and Fitness Center, in celebration of its 30th Anniversary. At the Nov. 22 City Council meeting Parks and Recreation committee meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Taylor Petkovsek announced several events this month, including a drive-through Christmas event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5; swimming with Santa Dec. 10; and a 30th Anniversary visit challenge throughout the month of December, with those who visit the Rec Center more than 25 times during the month entered into a drawing for a free annual membership. For more information, visit www.brunswick.oh.us/recreation or call the Rec Center at 330-273-8000.

