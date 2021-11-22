ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

I’m a senior. Will I have to pay taxes on this stock sale?

By Karin Price Mueller
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Q. I’m a senior resident in New Jersey. Will I have to pay tax on capital gains made from selling stock if my total income for the year is under $100,000? I know I have to pay tax on my federal return, but I’m not sure about what’s considered income for...

My mother-in-law died. Do we have to file inheritance tax forms?

Q. My mother-in-law passed away last December and left a small estate for the family to share. After reading the tax forms, I’m not sure if the estate requires a filing. All of the beneficiaries are Class A. The gross assets are classified as personal property according to Schedule B-1 totaling approximately $32,000. The largest asset was her mobile unit, which was sold in March 2021. Estate settlement costs were approximately $9,000 according to what is allowable on Schedule D, including funeral expenses, post-deceased medical expenses, decedent debt settlements, court fees, personal property appraisal fees and realtor commission. So is the filing for the inheritance tax required?
bloomberglaw.com

Two Smart Retirement Tax Moves to Consider Before Year-End

We know what tax rates are today, and they are historically low, but this may not last much longer given our nation’s fiscal situation. The foundation of all good tax planning is to always pay taxes at the lowest rates. For many, that may be now in 2021. That can be true, even if you believe you will be in a lower bracket—at lower marginal tax rates—in retirement. We don’t know what Congress has up its sleeve, but we got a peek at recent proposals. At some point taxes will have to increase, so it’s best to bring down taxable IRA balances now, before year-end when we may still be able to take advantage of lower tax rates.
FingerLakes1.com

How many Social Security payments are left before 2022?

There is one last Social Security check going out to customers in 2021 next month. Soon after in 2022, customers will begin to see their checks with the COLA increase. The cost of goods and services has now reached a peak of 6.3% for the year. Unfortunately, seniors have been getting the same amount of money while prices steadily, and quickly, climbed.
I’m a teacher. How will my pension be taxed?

Q. I am a New Jersey public school teacher. I contribute 7.5% of my income to my pension. How does New Jersey tax my pension when I retire?. A. Let’s first start by going over how teacher pensions work in New Jersey. As a public teacher, you are enrolled in...
kiow.com

IDR Issues New Income Withholding Tax Tables for 2022

The Iowa Department of Revenue is issuing updated income tax withholding formulas and tables for 2022. The Department updates withholding formulas and tables each year because individual income tax brackets are indexed annually to adjust for inflation. Employers can find the new Iowa 2022 withholding formulas and tables online. The...
