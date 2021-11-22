I’m a senior. Will I have to pay taxes on this stock sale?

We know what tax rates are today, and they are historically low, but this may not last much longer given our nation’s fiscal situation. The foundation of all good tax planning is to always pay taxes at the lowest rates. For many, that may be now in 2021. That can be true, even if you believe you will be in a lower bracket—at lower marginal tax rates—in retirement. We don’t know what Congress has up its sleeve, but we got a peek at recent proposals. At some point taxes will have to increase, so it’s best to bring down taxable IRA balances now, before year-end when we may still be able to take advantage of lower tax rates.

