Cape Cod is awash with wild turkeys these days. They take over roadways, crowd paths, and even occasionally try to get into a store in downtown Falmouth. But there were roughly zero turkeys on Cape Cod between 1851 – when turkeys were eradicated everywhere in Massachusetts – and 1989, when 18 of the big-winged, wobbly, slow-of-flight birds were released at Camp Edwards on the Upper Cape, according to a story in The Cape Cod Times.

FALMOUTH, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO