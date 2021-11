The University of Northwestern Ohio paid off nearly 400 students' debt to the university. The university used a portion of the funds received from the federal government under the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to clear $626,792.17 worth of student debt from 348 current and former students who attended UNOH during the pandemic. In addition to the debt owed to UNOH, the university also offered three rounds of grant payments to students who met certain eligibility criteria during the pandemic. They offered $1,000, $2,100, and $4,100 grants, which cleaned the slate of students to continue their education.

COLLEGES ・ 11 DAYS AGO