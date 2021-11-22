ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Protests Against Covid Rules and Lockdowns Erupt Across Europe

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtests against fresh Covid restrictions have continued to rock Europe over the weekend. There were demonstrations in Vienna, Brussels and Amsterdam against new Covid rules. Fresh coronavirus cases continue to surge across the continent. Protests against fresh Covid-19 restrictions have rocked Europe over the weekend, with demonstrations breaking out...

www.nbcdfw.com

atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
TRAVEL
albuquerqueexpress.com

WHO warns about unintended effect of vaccines

The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has warned vaccinated people to remain cautious when it comes to catching Covid-19 and not fall into a ?false sense of security.?. "In many countries and communities, we are concerned about the false sense of security that vaccines have ended the pandemic and that people who are vaccinated do not need to take any other precautions," the WHO's director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Wednesday at a press conference on the Covid-19 crisis in Europe.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
abc17news.com

Violent clashes erupt during anti-lockdown demonstrations in Europe

Protests in European countries against new Covid-19 restrictions turned violent over the weekend as cases continue to rise in the continent. Rioting broke out at The Hague on Saturday over the Dutch government’s new coronavirus measures. Video from the scene shows riot police deploying water cannons and charging groups of demonstrators.
PROTESTS
AFP

Surveillance plane to be deployed over Channel to monitor migrants

The EU's border agency is to deploy a plane 24-hours-a-day over the Channel coast to monitor migrant crossings, France announced Sunday after pushing its European partners for help in cracking down on people-smuggling. Ministers responsible for immigration from France, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium convened in the northern French port of Calais on Sunday afternoon, four days after an unprecedented accident saw 27 people drown in Channel. They met without Britain which was excluded after a row last week. The four countries agreed to "strengthen our operational cooperation" in fighting the gangs who organise boats and life jackets for groups of migrants to head over the narrow but treacherous sea lane separating France and England.
WORLD
San Diego Union-Tribune

Rally in Belgrade demands end to alarming air pollution

Thousands of people have rallied in Belgrade to demand an end to alarming levels of air pollution in Serbia due to the use of coal-fired power plants and other factors The environmental protest comes a day after other environmental demonstrators blocked bridges and roads in several locations in Serbia, and scuffled with riot police
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

France urges Britain to do more on Channel migrant trafficking

France on Sunday urged Britain to help more with cracking down on people-smuggling gangs following a row between the two countries last week over an unprecedented boat accident in the Channel that cost 27 lives. "We have to work with our British friends and tell them a few things," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters after a meeting of European ministers in charge of immigration in northern France. "Firstly, help us fight people-smuggling better. We need intelligence. Responses to requests from the French police are not always given." He also reiterated criticism of the "attractiveness of England" including its labour market "which means you can work without having an identity document".
IMMIGRATION
AFP

French minister in talks with unions on troubled Caribbean island

France's minister for overseas territories will hold talks on Monday with union leaders on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe on ways to end more than a week of violent protests sparked by Covid-19 restrictions. The riots began over compulsory Covid vaccinations for health workers and first responders but quickly ballooned into a broader revolt over living conditions. The unrest, which spread to France's other Caribbean island of Martinique, has put the fate of overseas territories on the agenda of the campaign heading into 2022 elections, with President Emmanuel Macron's opponents accusing him of neglecting the former colonial outposts. Guadeloupe and Martinique, each of which has close to 400,000 inhabitants, are fully part of France, but residents complain of greater poverty, higher costs for basic goods and poorer public services than on the mainland.
ADVOCACY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Markets Set to Soar at the Open Despite Global Concern Over Omicron Variant

LONDON — European stocks are expected to start the new trading week far higher, despite extensive concerns over the newly discovered omicron Covid variant. The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 97 points higher at 7,137, Germany's DAX 191 points higher at 15,437, France's CAC 40 up 99 points at 6,824 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 324 points at 26,167, according to data from IG.
STOCKS
The Independent

Priti Patel vows to ‘stop 100% of migrant crossings’ as she holds talks with France

Priti Patel has vowed to prevent “100 per cent” of migrant Channel crossings and vowed to make the deadly route across the sea “unviable” during talks with French officials.It comes after the UK government called on France to work together ‘constructively’ after nearly 4,000 people crossed the English Channel aboard small boats earlier this month. Tensions with France, already careworn amid Brexit rows over fishing andNorthern Ireland, have escalated in recent days after 1,185 people reached the UK over the course of a single day last week.The home secretary cancelled a meeting with French interior minister Gerald Darmanin, who...
U.S. POLITICS

