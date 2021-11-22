ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

IT leadership: 3 CIO priorities in 2022

By Susan Snedaker
enterprisersproject.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery CIO is beginning to make plans for 2022. While there is always an overwhelming list of things to achieve, strategic CIOs can focus on these three key areas to guide their organization forward in the coming year:. 1. Cybersecurity. Many CIOs indicate that cybersecurity is a top focus...

enterprisersproject.com

