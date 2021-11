Tahlequah’s bars and pubs are ready to celebrate the holiday season, with a number of events lined up this week and beyond. This Wednesday, The Branch will be having an open mic night, along with a Thanksgiving dinner. The food will be served at 4 p.m., with the music starting at 7 p.m. Manager Justin Kelley said The Branch usually closes as things start to ramp up down the street at Ned’s.

TAHLEQUAH, OK ・ 6 DAYS AGO