Resolution: 8-bit Voltage ranges (with 1× probe): 1 mV to 10 V per division. Memory Depth: As many gigabytes as you can allocate!. Watch this video on YouTube. “By leveraging the powerful processing capabilities of modern devices this design removes all the limitations of traditional oscilloscopes. Measurements are made quick and easy, and the cramped UI is replaced with a multi window layout that supports modern accessibility features. Sample memory is increased from megabytes to gigabytes and the fixed list of protocols and trigger types is replaced with a constantly expanding repo. ThunderScope is also open source, so you have complete control of the data from the moment it is sampled. You can easily add your own custom features and benefit from new features built by the community.”

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO