Several departments called to overnight fire at 24-hour aluminum recycling plant Scepter in Seneca Falls

First responders were called to Scepter after an employee called 911 for a fire inside one of the commercial buildings on Lamb Road.

The business, located on Lamb Road in the town of Seneca Falls, was the site of a fire around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

The Seneca Falls Fire Department, Seneca Falls Police Department, Waterloo Fire Department, Fayette Fire Department, and Aurelius Fire Department all responded to the scene.

The fire was contained to the area of origin and extinguished.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but police said it was not suspicious. No injuries were reported, but North Seneca Ambulance responded to the scene.

Scepter, Inc. is an aluminum recycling facility that operates 24 hours a day.

This photo from the fire was shared by the Seneca Falls Fire Department on Facebook.

