ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Video Review – Netflix’s Arcane: League of Legends Act III

By EJ Moreno
flickeringmyth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEJ Moreno reviews the final three episodes of Arcane…. Sticking the landing is no easy task and Arcane: League of Legends made it look simple with Act III. The Netflix animated series from Riot Games completely won over the fanbase...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous 80s Anime Gems That Every Fan Must Watch

Marvelous Videos presents ten underrated anime gems from the 1980s…. Back in the day when Blockbuster was still in business, there used to be an entire video section dedicated to Japanimation. That was the neologistic term at the time to describe any animated product coming out of Japan. These days,...
COMICS
dexerto.com

Colorful League of Legends Arcane Jinx cosplay is Silco’s perfect weapon

League of Legends’ now iconic Netflix show, Arcane, has taken the world by storm, and in order to celebrate the LoL series getting a second season, one cosplayer has created the perfect Jinx cosplay. As the first chapter of Riot Games’ League of Legends-inspired story, Arcane, comes to a dramatic...
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Arcane Episode 4 Breakdown: League of Legends Television Series

Arcane episode 4 presents the world years ahead of Act 1. In this episode, the characters begin to resemble their iterations in League of Legends. Act 2 opens in a way where viewers witness progress, in the world and in the characters. Therefore, episode 4’s title: Happy Progress Day! is only fitting. Highlighting both Zaun and Piltover, Arcane Episode 4 once again presents and develops the power of struggle between the two regions.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Under Siege reboot in the works at Warner Bros. and HBO Max

Warner Bros. and HBO Max are working on a reboot of Under Siege, the 1992 ‘Die Hard on a Boat with Erika Eleniak in a Cake’ action thriller starring Steven Seagal. The new film, which is being produced directly for the HBO Max streaming service, is based on a pitch from writer Umair Aleem (Kate) and director Timo Tjahjanto (Headshot, The Night Comes for Us).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Leung
Person
Jinx
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Jason Spisak
Person
Kevin Alejandro
Person
Ella Purnell
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Arcane “Act Two”

Years have passed since the night Vander was killed by Silco and his minions. Since then, the Undercity has fallen under the kingpin’s control almost entirely, in part thanks to his right hand lady Jinx. She steals a potentially deadly weapon from Jayce during an assault on the surface, and takes a few too many enforcers down during the job. Jayce appeals to the council about safety precautions that need to be taken, and winds up a member.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Review
cogconnected.com

Arcane Themed League of Legend Cosmetics coming to Among Us

Players Will Be Able to Dress as League of Legend Champions in Among Us. InnerSloth’s Among Us has certainly been one of the biggest hits in gaming this year, and it shows. The social deduction game has been able to go to multi-platform, with deluxe copies being available to buy on December 14, 2021, for PlayStation and Xbox. But another sign that Among Us is a platform to pay attention to is how it’s being used to promote one of the newest shows on Netflix, called Arcane. Arcane, an animated series Riot Games’ League of Legends franchise, explores the world lore and the characters of the League of Legends franchise, particularly focusing on the relationship between two characters, Jinx and Vi. So as part of the celebration and promotion of the animated series, players can now enjoy some new cosmetic additions themed around the League of Legends champions.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Arcane' Act III Trailer Shows the Coming War Between Piltover and Zaun

Arcane is nearing the end of its run and the Act III teaser sets up an epic conclusion to the backstory of Vi and Jinx. Following a second act that saw Powder becoming the Jinx we all know and love and the undercity now firmly in Silco's hands, Act III brings more threats of war as and the team-up of Vi and Jayce as they work to bring Silco's crime empire down.
VIDEO GAMES
secretlosangeles.com

Experience A ‘League Of Legends’ Universe IRL With This Jaw-Dropping ‘Arcane’ Adventure

Step into the neon-drenched labyrinth of Arcane’s Undercity and run the gauntlet—in real life. League of Legends video game was turned into the new binge-worthy animated Netflix series ‘Arcane.’ Now, the pioneering storytellers Secret Cinema are cranking things up a notch with a mind-bending, immersive experience in L.A. And it’s limited to four weeks only.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Netflix's League of Legends show is getting a second season

Arcane: League of Legends is coming back for a second season. Season 2 of the smash-hit animated show from Netflix and Riot Games is currently in production. Not a surprise, really, since the show has been a commercial and critical darling. According to Deadline, actors Hailee Steinfeld, Katie Leung and Ella Purnell are reprising their roles for Season 2. Given the showrunners only just began making Season 2, don’t expect a release announcement anytime soon. There’s plenty of Arcane-themed events going on in Riot’s games right now to tie you over a bit.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Army
ComicBook

Arcane: Jinx Actress Talks About Bringing the Iconic League of Legends Champion to Life

Arcane, the new TV series on Netflix associated with the world of League of Legends, has been all the rage since it first started to release earlier this month. While developer Riot Games has worked on other multimedia projects like Arcane in the past, this show is largely the first time that many fans have been able to see some of the game's characters come to life in a major way. To that end, one of the stars of the show has now opened up about what that process was like in giving their character a voice.
TV SERIES
uscannenbergmedia.com

‘Arcane’ is a gift for ‘League of Legends’ fans

“Arcane,” Netflix’s new French-American animated series released on Nov. 6, surprised the world with its debut. The show, based on “League of Legends,” a multiplayer online battle arena video game, garnered 34 million viewing hours in its first week — setting records for the genre. “I have never, ever played...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'League of Legends' Animated Series 'Arcane' Confirmed for Season 2

Following the massive success of season one — which debuted to high acclaim with a 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes — Riot Games and Netflix‘s League of Legends animated spin-off Arcane has now been greenlit for a second season. According to reports, the streaming giant has confirmed the return...
TV SERIES
UPI News

Hailee Steinfeld's 'Arcane' returning for Season 2 on Netflix

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The animated, sci-fi series, Arcane, will return for a second season, Netflix and Riot Games announced. Season 1 stars Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell and Katie Leung are onboard to reprise their voice roles. "We're beyond happy about the positive response to Arcane's first season and are...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Arcane’ Fire: Why ‘League of Legends’ Creator Riot Games Is Producing TV and Film Projects in House

”You really need people who understand these players and these games at the heart and soul of what we make,“ Shauna Spenley says of hit Netflix series. Hollywood does not have a great track record for adapting video games to the screen or figuring out what makes gamers tick, though it hasn’t stopped them from trying. As everyone from Netflix to Facebook tries to dip their toes into the world of gaming, Riot Games and its entertainment division Riot Entertainment are hoping to beat others at their own game.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy