Video Review – Netflix’s Arcane: League of Legends Act III

Players Will Be Able to Dress as League of Legend Champions in Among Us. InnerSloth’s Among Us has certainly been one of the biggest hits in gaming this year, and it shows. The social deduction game has been able to go to multi-platform, with deluxe copies being available to buy on December 14, 2021, for PlayStation and Xbox. But another sign that Among Us is a platform to pay attention to is how it’s being used to promote one of the newest shows on Netflix, called Arcane. Arcane, an animated series Riot Games’ League of Legends franchise, explores the world lore and the characters of the League of Legends franchise, particularly focusing on the relationship between two characters, Jinx and Vi. So as part of the celebration and promotion of the animated series, players can now enjoy some new cosmetic additions themed around the League of Legends champions.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO