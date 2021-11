After making just four La Liga appearances for Barcelona following a summer move from Manchester City, Sergio Aguero is being forced to retire due to a heart condition:. After their clash with Alaves on October 30th where he was substituted early, Aguero underwent surgery on his heart and was expected to follow medical advice for the next three months. But instead, doctors have made it clear that it’s not safe for the Barcelona frontman to keep playing with his condition, which is known as cardiac arrhythmia. Basically, an irregular heartbeat.

