The U.S. commercial auto insurance market turned in results for 2020 that were the best it has seen in several years, although it still did not achieve an underwriting profit. Despite several years of price increases and corrective underwriting actions, the sector’s combined ratio for commercial auto has not been below 100.0 since 2010, according to Best’s Market report, “Near-Term Profitability Still Elusive for U.S. Commercial Auto Writers.”

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO