As the world weighs in on whether he and Saweetie are the new Hip Hop couple on the block, a video of Lil Baby has gone viral. This clip, however, has nothing to do with the "Tap In" rapper and instead features Baby having a playful back and forth conversation with YK Osiris. We've seen the R&B singer popping up all over the internet as he trolls Drake and boasts about the cost of his $1,500 haircut and $325K earrings.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO