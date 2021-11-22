ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Metro Bank’s biggest City shareholder sells stake as private equity buyer walks away

By Lucy Burton,
Telegraph
 7 days ago

A leading institutional investor in Metro Bank two years ago has cashed in its stake as hopes fade that the stuggling lender might be bought out. Legal & General, which in 2019 led a rebellion against the re-election of Metro Bank’s billionaire founder and former chairman Vernon Hill amid corporate governance...

