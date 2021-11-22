ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

JoJo Siwa Ditches Her Signature Style to Debut New Look at 2021 AMAs

By Tierney Bricker
NBC Bay Area
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoJo Siwa stepped out in her most glamorous look yet at the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21, saying goodbye to her signature ponytail and all the glitter for a sophisticated transformation. Rather than go for her usual pink ensemble, the 18-year-old influencer arrived at the Microsoft Theatre...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Tried Booking JoJo Siwa For Kulture's Birthday, Suggests Her Fee Outshines Rappers

When an opportunity presents itself, you better take it. This past weekend, Cardi B hosted the American Music Awards and it all went off without a hitch, but one moment that people can't stop laughing about was when the rapper wouldn't stop talking about Jojo Siwa. As Cardi was onstage giving a few shoutouts to her fellow stars, she couldn't help but mention the 18-year-old superstar who happens to boast a global multi-million dollar brand.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares sad personal news ahead of DWTS finals

JoJo Siwa had a lengthy and heartfelt message for fans in the run-up to the final of Dancing with the Stars. The Dance Moms star took to Instagram and revealed why the show has been so bittersweet for her. JoJo shared the news that just months before she started her...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

JoJo Siwa Admits Her ‘Body Has Changed A Lot’ After ‘Not Feeling Confident’ Ahead Of ‘DWTS’

JoJo Siwa’s growing strength & tone is hard to miss when she’s performing on ‘DWTS.’ She opened up about how the experience has changed her body and mind. JoJo Siwa has blown away the judges and her fans on Dancing With The Stars week after week, as part of a history-making partnership with Jenna Johnson. Now, as the duo prepares to enter the finals, the pop sensation is opening up about her experience on the show and how it has changed her in more ways than one. “My body has changed a lot. My mind has changed more than my body, but I have dropped multiple sizes in clothes,” JoJo revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, while discussing her new Peacock series JoJo’s Dance Pop Revolution. “Jenna has transformed my body. I could not do one single push up when we started and now, every day we do 15 solid nose to the ground, no cheating push-ups. I do it twice a day — once with her, once on my own.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Jesus
Person
Jenna Johnson
Footwear News

JoJo Siwa Marks Her First Time in Heels on the Red Carpet in Sheer Gown at American Music Awards

JoJo Siwa made a dynamic entrance at the 2021 American Music Awards—simultaneously marking her first time wearing heels on the red carpet. The “Dancing with the Stars” contestant swapped her maximalist aesthetic for classic glamour, arriving in an elegant black gown. The style featured an off-the-shoulder bodice and sheer flowing skirt, accented with layers of ruffles. Her ensemble was compete with delicate gold necklaces, as well as stud earrings and layered rings. The former “Dance Moms” star also wore sparkly gold Christian Louboutin pumps, which featured pointed toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Borrowed from Siwa’s “Dancing with the...
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

JoJo Siwa's Off-the-Shoulder AMAs Dress Is Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen Her Wear

Ahead of the Dancing With the Stars season finale on Monday, JoJo Siwa took a break from rehearsals to stop by the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Wearing a classic black off-the-shoulder gown with a ruffled skirt — a departure from her usual signature bow and colorful outfits — the dancer revealed the occasion was her first glam moment ever, aside from her looks on DWTS.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Cardi B Used Her AMAs Hosting Gig to Pitch JoJo Siwa on a Christmas Visit for Her Daughter

The "Up" rapper hosted the 2021 AMAs. As the host for Sunday night’s (Nov. 21) 2021 American Music Awards, Cardi B brought her usual hilarious antics to the stage of Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater. The “Up” singer dazzled viewers and event-goers as she walked out to the stage, which featured a sparkling LED screen effects, actual flames and a red carpet to bring drama to her entrance.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amas#American Music Awards#Dance
Footwear News

JoJo Siwa Glimmers in Blue Sequined Jumpsuit and Sheer Pumps for ‘The View’

Jojo Siwa makes a case for sequins with her latest look. The “Dancing With the Stars” competitor was spotted while leaving “The View” in New York City today while wearing an eye-catching outfit. The ensemble consisted of a blue sequined jumpsuit that featured two thick black straps and a heart-shaped neckline. The piece also had a black bow that tied around Siwa’s waist and added a nice touch of sophistication to the moment. She accessorized her attire with dainty silver necklaces. Shoe-wise, Siwa slipped on a pair of black sheer pointed-toe pumps that also incorporated a sparkly crisscross design along the toes. Siwa’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cosmopolitan

JoJo Siwa debuts makeover on AMAs red carpet

While you were sleeping, a handful of your favourite celebrities flocked to the 2021 American Music Awards (AKA, the AMAs) red carpet overnight, serving some serious fashion in the process. And one of the most noteworthy looks from the night came from JoJo Siwa, with the star debuting a dramatic makeover for the occasion.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Extra

JoJo Siwa Reacts to Cardi B’s Plea to Meet Her Daughter Kulture!

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson after the season finale of “Dancing with the Stars.”. On the season finale, JoJo and Jenna performed to Lady Gaga’s song “Born This Way.” Jenna shared, ‘I think it was just the perfect last song for us.”. Though they didn’t...
CELEBRITIES
People

Machine Gun Kelly, JoJo Siwa, Billy Porter, Brandy and More Stars to Present at the 2021 AMAs

The AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on ABC, and will stream the next day on Hulu. During Sunday's American Music Awards, viewers will get to see some of their favorite stars presenting trophies (and performers!) all night. Among those set to present awards are the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, JoJo Siwa, Billy Porter and Brandy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

JoJo Siwa Is Flawless In ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Grand Final: Watch

JoJo Siwa might as well go by the name of “twinkle-toes,” following her do-it-all efforts throughout this season of Dancing With The Stars. On a night when the mirrorball trophy was decided, the teen celebrity was back to her glittering best Monday with two perfect performances, including a tango/cha cha fusion, which she nailed with her dance partner Jenna Johnson to Icona Pop’s “I Love It”.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Frontrunner JoJo Siwa Reacts to Losing Mirrorball Trophy

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson might not have taken home the Mirrorball Trophy during Monday's Dancing With the Stars finale, but the pair couldn't be more proud of how they performed in Season 30. Coming in second to NBA star Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach in a surprise upset, Siwa and Johnson earned two perfect scores during the finale, as well as the most combined points of any duo throughout the season.
TV SHOWS
nbcrightnow.com

Jojo Siwa isn't ready to start dating following Kylie Prew split

Jojo Siwa isn’t ready to start dating again following her split from Kylie Prew. The 18-year-old star first revealed she was dating Kylie in February when she came out as a member of the LGBTQ community, but the pair ultimately split a few months later, with Jojo confirming their breakup on an episode of the ‘This Is Paris’ podcast earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

JoJo Siwa hails Demi Lovato as ‘sweet, nicest, kindest’ person

JoJo Siwa has described Demi Lovato as the “one of the sweetest, nicest, kindest, and most supportive people ever”. The 18-year-old star – who made it to the ‘Dancing With The Stars’ final on Monday (15.11.21) alongside her pro partner Jenna Johnson after this year’s semi-final – was overwhelmed to see her hero posting a message of support on social media to encourage viewers to vote.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy