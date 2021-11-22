ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Todd Young: Watch the Chinese

wzdm.com
 7 days ago

You should be paying attention to what China is doing, says Senator Todd Young of...

www.wzdm.com

Comments / 0

Related
realcleardefense.com

The Drums of War in Taiwan and Ukraine

The vastness of Eurasia is becoming bracketed by belligerence. On the western front, Russia has deployed a growing number of military units to the regions near its border with Ukraine, inviting a flurry of speculation about its motives. And in the east, China’s behavior vis-à-vis Taiwan has grown increasingly worrisome. A widely reported war-game study by a US think tank concludes that the United States would have “few credible options” were China to launch a sustained attack against the island.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
UPI News

U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan, China responds dismissively

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A delegation of five U.S. lawmakers visited Taiwan on a two-day trip to meet with the island's leaders despite calls from the Chinese government to cancel the trip. Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., chairman of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs, led the group Friday. The group...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Young
wzdm.com

VU Signs International Pact with Chinese University

Vincennes University has announced a new agreement with Yancheng Polytechnic College in Yancheng, China. The agreement allows Yancheng Poly grads to earn a Bachelor of Science in Technology degree from V-U. The agreement was signed in a Zoom conference last week. The agreement continues a long history of partnerships between...
COLLEGES
munciejournal.com

Senator Todd Young Announces Nominees for United States Service Academies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) has announced his nominations for U.S. service academy appointments. Applications were received from 106 high school students, and a select group was interviewed by an advisory board chosen by Senator Young. In total, 47 exemplary young men and women from across Indiana received a nomination from Senator Young.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese
AFP

In slap at China, US praises SAfrica's detection of new Covid strain

The United States praised South Africa Saturday for quickly identifying the new Covid strain called Omicron and sharing this information with the world -- a barely veiled slap at China's handling of the original outbreak of the novel coronavirus. "Secretary Blinken specifically praised South Africa’s scientists for the quick identification of the Omicron variant and South Africa’s government for its transparency in sharing this information, which should serve as a model for the world," the statement said.
WORLD
Voice of America

Inside China’s Brash, New Approach to State Media

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — Earlier this month, China’s state-run Xinhua news agency posted a glowing profile of Xi Jinping, the country’s top leader, who is laying the groundwork to indefinitely extend his rule. “This is a man of determination and action,” proclaimed the piece. “A man of profound thoughts and...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Rand Paul blasts Fauci: 'Astounding and alarming' to declare 'I represent science'

Dr. Anthony Fauci escalated his spat with some lawmakers over the nation’s COVID-19 response by claiming they oppose "science." Fauci has served as the face of the government’s pandemic response, putting him at odds with lawmakers who remain critical of that response. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has frequently sparred with Fauci over various statements and policies the president’s chief medical adviser has made or endorsed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Build Back Better bill fails Manchin’s three-part test

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has a three-part test he applies to new legislation, and President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda doesn’t make the cut. According to Axios , Manchin asks three questions about any proposed spending program: 1) Are proposed programs paid for? 2) Do they have bipartisan support? 3) And do they solve a specific problem facing his constituents?
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy