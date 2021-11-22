Report finds 25% of Ohioans suffering mental health issues before pandemic, didn’t seek treatment

According to NBC4i, almost 25 percent of adults in Ohio struggle with mental health issues, according to a new report from Mental Health America.

The report shows Ohio’s mental health was declining before the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, 63 percent of the state’s youth with major depressive episodes didn’t receive treatment, while just more than 6 percent of Ohio adults reported serious thoughts of suicide.

Since 2019, Ohio slid from 11th to 25th in the nation’s mental health rankings.

If you or a loved one is also in need help, you can visit a list of these mental health resources:

