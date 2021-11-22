Report finds 25% of Ohioans suffering mental health issues before pandemic, didn’t seek treatment
According to NBC4i, almost 25 percent of adults in Ohio struggle with mental health issues, according to a new report from Mental Health America.
The report shows Ohio’s mental health was declining before the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, 63 percent of the state’s youth with major depressive episodes didn’t receive treatment, while just more than 6 percent of Ohio adults reported serious thoughts of suicide.
Since 2019, Ohio slid from 11th to 25th in the nation’s mental health rankings.
If you or a loved one is also in need help, you can visit a list of these mental health resources:Mental Health America of Ohio
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email
[ione_media_gallery src="https://mycolumbusmagic.com" id="2276105" overlay="true"]
The Latest:
- Previously Banned Books Returned To Several North Kansas City High School Libraries
- Missouri Man Exonerated After Serving 42 Years For A Crime He Didn’t Commit
- CeCe Winans, Maverick City Music Among 2022 Gospel Grammy Nominees
- Dwayne Johnson: Officially the ‘People’s Champ’
- New Jam: James Fortune – ‘Never Let Me Down’
- Correcting An ‘Abomination Of Justice’, The Groveland Four Were Finally Exonerated 72 Years After Being Wrongfully Accused Of Raping A White Woman
- Republicans Rigged Congressional Maps To Take Lucy McBath’s Seat So She’s Running In A New District
- Fauci warns about ‘prematurely’ dropping mask mandates as DC lifts requirement
- Ohio missionaries say 2 abductees freed in Haiti
- Report finds 25% of Ohioans suffering mental health issues before pandemic, didn’t seek treatment
Comments / 1