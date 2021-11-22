ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

UPDATE 1-European shares rise on telecom M&A; Telecom Italia soars over 20%

By Anisha Sircar
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Telecom stocks set for best day in four months

* Austria begins 10-day national lockdown

* Ericsson slides on $6.2 bln deal to buy Vonage (Adds analyst’s comment, updates prices)

Nov 22 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Monday as Telecom Italia led a rally in the sector following a $12-billion bid from U.S. fund KKR to take Italy’s largest phone group private.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, reversing some of Friday’s declines inflicted by a surge in COVID-19 cases that prompted Austria to go back into lockdown and neighbouring Germany to warn it may follow suit.

Telecom stocks rose 1.1% - set to log their best day in four months - fuelled by a 24% jump in Telecom Italia (TIM) to its highest level since June.

KKR reportedly set an indicative price of 50.5 euro cents for its buyout offer - a 45.7% premium to TIM’s closing price on Friday.

“The premium is very attractive, which is why we’re seeing a big jump in shares, but an interesting thing is going to be the Italian government’s response to the bid, which lays the groundwork for future outside offers - and all the important Italian companies who’ve fallen on tough times,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Italian mobile tower company Inwit, partly controlled by TIM, gained 4.4% as the KKR approach created speculative appeal for the firm, while TIM’s top investor Vivendi rose 2.3%.

The European benchmark logged its first weekly drop in seven weeks on Friday as worries about the impact of renewed COVID-19 restrictions knocked cyclical sectors such as automakers and banks.

But those sectors rebounded on Monday, with banks, mining and industrial companies all advancing.

“No matter how long the list of downside risks get or how concerning situations become, European markets have been showing incredible resilience,” said Erlam.

In another telecoms deal, Norway’s Telenor climbed 1.8% after agreeing to merge its telecom unit with Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Group in a deal valued at about $8.61 billion.

Sweden’s Ericsson slid 4.1% after the mobile telecoms equipment maker agreed to buy cloud communications firm Vonage for $6.2 billion.

Wind turbine maker Vestas skidded 2.3% after saying it was hit by a cyber attack that affected its IT systems and compromised data at the Danish firm. (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Aditya Soni)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS STOXX eyes best day since mid-October

Nov 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOXX EYES BEST DAY SINCE MID-OCTOBER (0853 GMT) Investors look to have taken the view that downside attached to the Omicron variant has...
STOCKS
Reuters

Higher crude prices lift Toronto futures

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, aided by a near 5% jump in crude prices as investors looked at the Omicron coronavirus variant concerns that led to a drop in oil and financial markets on Friday as exaggerated. December futures on the S&P/TSX...
MARKETS
CNBC

European markets climb despite global concern over omicron variant; Stoxx 600 up 1%; BT up 7%

LONDON — European stocks started the new trading week higher, despite extensive concerns over the newly discovered omicron Covid variant. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.1% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks jumping 2.5% to lead gains. All sectors and major bourses traded in positive territory, with stocks looking to rebound from Friday's sell-off.
STOCKS
Reuters

Telecom Italia will keep bankers busy in 2022

MILAN, Nov 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) could be the meal ticket that keeps European deal advisers well-fed in 2022. The struggling telecom group on Friday said it had set up a board committee to study a non-binding offer from buyout group KKR (KKR.N). As with Telecom Italia’s leveraged buyout in 1999, it’s a potential bonanza for bankers, lawyers and consultants.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telecom Italia#Telecom Companies#Telecoms#M A#Ericsson#Vonage#Kkr#Pan European#Stoxx#Italian#Oanda#Inwit#Vivendi
MarketWatch

Asian travel stocks fall on omicron fears

Airline and travel-related stocks are broadly lower in early Asian trade, weighed by investor concerns over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which has prompted tighter border controls in some countries.
MARKETS
mobileworldlive.com

Telecom Italia CEO departs following KKR bid

Telecom Italia CEO Luigi Gubitosi resigned less than a week after the operator received a takeover bid from investment company KKR, with the boss of subsidiary TIM Brasil Pietro Labriola handed control of the group on a temporary basis. The operator stated it accepted Gubitosi’s resignation late on 26 November...
BUSINESS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Four possible omicron scenarios

Nov 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. FOUR POSSIBLE OMICRON SCENARIOS (1302 GMT) It will take days to several weeks for experts to evaluate the severity of the new Omicron...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Thailand
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

Investors cling to hope as Omicron spreads, shares rebound

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A semblance of calm returned to world markets on Monday as investors waited for more details to assess the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the world economy, allowing battered stocks and oil prices to rebound. Global stocks rallied, oil prices bounced and...
STOCKS
Reuters

Russia's Nornickel ups investment forecast by $6 bln over next decade

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russia's Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM) said it has raised its 2021-2030 investment estimate by $6 billion to $35 billion to reflect higher construction costs and increased investment in energy infrastructure upgrades. This will allow the world's largest producer of palladium and refined nickel to invest more...
BUSINESS
KRON4 News

U.S. stocks rebound after variant slump

(AP) — Stocks are opening with broad gains on Wall Street Monday as markets regain their footing following a big stumble on Friday on worries about the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus. Signs of fear in the market also ebbed as traders regained their appetite for riskier assets. The S&P 500 rose […]
STOCKS
Reuters

Sterling eyes 11-month lows on Omicron concerns

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Sterling dived back towards a 11-month low on Monday as investors weighed the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the outlook for the British economy. While British health authorities have yet to annouce any major increase in COVID restrictions, traders have quietly whittled away...
MARKETS
Reuters

U.S. dollar gains; yen, Swiss franc fall as Omicron fears ease

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The dollar firmed on Monday, while the yen and Swiss franc weakened, reversing some of Friday's moves, as fears about the new coronavirus variant receded, with governments around the world seeking further information about the most recent mutation and its impact. The Omicron variant,...
CURRENCIES
News 8 WROC

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
STOCKS
WOWK 13 News

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since […]
MARKETS
mobileworldlive.com

Telecom Italia boss prepared to walk

Telecom Italia’s under-fire CEO Luigi Gubitosi (pictured) reportedly urged the operator’s board to take swift action in deciding on a takeover bid by investment company KKR, indicating he would be willing to step aside if it would speed the evaluation process. Reuters reported Gubitosi informed the board by letter he...
BUSINESS
whbl.com

KKR offer prompts Telecom Italia board showdown over CEO’s future

MILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia faces another boardroom showdown after Luigi Gubitosi told them he was ready to quit as chief executive if that helped speed their decision over KKR’s takeover proposal. The board of Telecom Italia (TIM), which meets at 1400 GMT on Friday, will also discuss the impact...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

234K+
Followers
246K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy