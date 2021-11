Goaltenders Andrei Vasilevskiy and Carter Hart as expected steal the show in a hard fought battle between goalies. Going into the game both teams knew it would not be easy to score goals. Both goalies have had solid starts to the season, but one of them eventually had to pull the short end of the stick. What started off as a low scoring affair quickly picked up steam. Not even a show-stopping overtime was enough to decide this battle of goaltenders. Tampa however found their scoring form at just the right time and edge the Flyers in the shootout.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO