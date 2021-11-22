ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Jackie Calmes: Thanks to gerrymandering, Republicans can continue to behave abominably and win the midterms

arcamax.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Republicans began the year with nearly two-thirds of them voting against ratifying Joe Biden's election. In doing so, they allied with the insurrectionists, incited by Donald Trump, who'd stormed the Capitol just hours before to prevent the constitutionally mandated vote. Fast-forward to last week: Ten months after that...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mother Jones

Anonymous Republican Bravely Stands Up to Kevin McCarthy

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Great news! At long last, Republicans in the House of Representatives are taking a courageous stand against the wing of their party that traffics in bigotry and outlandish conspiracy theories and that tried to end America democracy. Just look at the exciting headline on this scoop CNN published yesterday: “Moderate House Republican warns McCarthy over embracing far-right members.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
The Center Square

Op-Ed: The Democrats' Kamala Harris conundrum

“In a hierarchy, every employee tends to rise to his level of incompetence.” – Laurence J. Peter. When our Constitution was drafted, the presidential candidate who finished second became vice president. But in 1796, when candidates from opposing parties were elected, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, it was obvious that this system was not going to work. In 1803, Congress passed the 12th amendment (ratified by the states in 1804), our current system, which allows the presidential nominee to choose his VP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Guardian

Trump challenges media and Democrats to debate his electoral fraud lie

Donald Trump has challenged leading editors and politicians to debate him in public over his lie that Joe Biden beat him in 2020 through electoral fraud. In a typically rambling statement on Sunday, the former president complained about “the heads of the various papers [and] far left politicians” and said: “If anyone would like a public debate on the facts, not the fiction, please let me know. It will be a ratings bonanza for television!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Gerrymandering#Democrats#Legislature#House#The Republican Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
arcamax.com

Editorial: It's long past time for the Senate ethics panel to address senators' Jan. 6 actions

Ten months after a group of Senate Democrats lodged ethics complaints into the conduct of Republican Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas regarding their roles in sparking the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the Senate Ethics Committee has shown no sign of movement. Both senators tell Politico they haven’t even been contacted by the committee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roanoke Times

Britt: Young voters are losing interest in Democrats, and Republicans can win them over

This year the youth vote in Virginia dropped significantly. Only about 25% of young voters participated in the gubernatorial election. For comparison, last year Virginia had one of the highest youth voting rates at 56%, and even in the last gubernatorial election, over 33% of young voters participated. Not since 2013 has youth participation been as low as it was this year. But, enthusiasm among young voters is only waning on the left.
ELECTIONS
Washington Post

Democratic midterm fears mount as policies fail to resonate with voters

At a virtual fundraiser late last month, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) shared a blunt assessment about the Democratic Party. “Democrats are terrible at messaging,” she said, according to notes taken by one attendee. “It’s just a fact.”. The admission surprised some attendees for its frankness, but it’s a sentiment that...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy