It’s not really a controversial statement that the quality of Pokemon games was at its absolute zenith back in the DS era. From Pokemon Diamond/Pearl, which kicked off the much beloved fourth generation of Pokemon, to Black 2/White 2, which wrapped up an incredibly ambitious and inventive fifth generation (the most the series has seen to date, in fact), the DS games were Pokemon at its peak as far as game design chops go. And really, while there may be some who argue that the decline in quality for the games that came after has been exaggerated depending on whom you choose to talk to, the existence of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is a resounding reminder of just how great these games could be back in the day – and how much of that brilliance (pun unintended) was lost once they decided to transition to 3D spaces.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO