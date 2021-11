South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer apologized to the team's fans, following their 30-0 loss to Clemson on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. “It starts with me as the head coach,” he said. “That Gamecock Walk, before the game, I don’t think I’ve been a part of anything like that in my entire coaching career. The electricity in that stadium was amazing. … I appreciate what our fans did.”

