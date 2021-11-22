Wylie boys win first game; girls fall short

A change of pace today as I look ahead at the 2022 Kelly Cup playoffs. It has been a couple of years since I have posted about playoff teams being decided by Thanksgiving. Because the season ended... Continue on to full article...
Hot-shooting Roope Hintz scored his seventh goal in eight games and the Dallas Stars extended their winning streak to four with a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. Jacob... Continue on to full article...
The Mavericks fell to 6-2 at American Airlines Center with their 120-114 loss to the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. It was the first of two home games against improved Eastern Conference teams... Continue on to full article...
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) The Mean Green handed the Roadrunners a resounding defeat of 45-23 today, ending hopes for a perfect season. North Texas blowout win is a disappointing end to the season for... Continue on to full article...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) Tulsa came back after a scoreless first quarter to defeat SMU in a close matchup between the two teams. The Golden Hurricane fell behind 10 points to the Mustangs in the first... Continue on to full article...
The Mavericks may not have gained any pounds on Thanksgiving, but they definitely lost a little defense somewhere between the buffet line and Saturday night at American Airlines Center. A shootout... Continue on to full article...
The Mavericks had some star-level hometown support Saturday night when actor/comedian and Terrell native Jamie Foxx was seated courtside not far from owner Mark Cuban. It didn’t help. The Mavericks... Continue on to full article...
Comments / 0