All Americans could soon be eligible for COVID-19 booster shots following two key decisions by federal regulators this week. Pfizer-BioNTech asked the Food and Drug Administration last week to expand the emergency use authorization for its booster shot to anyone 18 and older. The administration is expected to give the OK before this Friday, when a panel with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is scheduled to meet to discuss data on the boosters. A final decision on booster eligibility could come soon after that meeting.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO