ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Navigating the holidays safely

arcamax.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the holidays approach, COVID-19 cases are surging in parts of the U.S., and community transmission is high. With more people planning to travel and gather in the weeks to come, health experts are issuing updated guidance for how to celebrate the holiday season safely. The Centers for Disease...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc11.com

Pandemic holiday travel 2.0: How to navigate Thanksgiving this year

PHILADELPHIA -- Traveling for Thanksgiving this year is going to look way more like 2019 than our first pandemic holiday season: crowded. On Friday, the Transportation Security Administration screened more air travelers in a single day than on any day since the start of the pandemic. "JUST IN: @TSA officers...
TRAVEL
cbs2iowa.com

Dieticians give advice for navigating the holidays with an eating disorder

The holiday season often includes gatherings that are centered around a plate of food. Melissa Arnold is registered dietician with the Eating Disorder Coalition of Iowa. She said the abundance of gatherings centered around food can be a tough thing to navigate for people who have an eating disorder. “When...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayo Clinic#Thanksgiving
dailynurse.com

AACN Creates Toolkit to Help Navigate Those Holiday Vaccination Discussions

The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) has created a guide to help those who have been vaccinated to engage in constructive conversations with family members and friends who are hesitant about the vaccine. The toolkit is part of AACN’s Hear Us Out campaign to report nurses’ reality from the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and urge those who are unvaccinated to reconsider.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

How North Carolina sweet potato farmers are navigating the holidays, pandemic

This year's Thanksgiving dinner is already expected to be expensive due to supply chain issues. Some reports suggest the average cost of the traditional Thanksgiving meal could reach a record. What does that mean for the traditional sweet potato casserole? Will supply chain issues and shipping delays make the sweet...
AGRICULTURE
pix11.com

Mental Wellness Monday: Navigating family holiday gatherings

For this week’s Mental Wellness Monday the PIX11 Morning News chatted about holiday gatherings with family. This week is Thanksgiving and sometimes these big events and gatherings can be stressful, especially depending on the family dynamics. Dr. Jeff Gardere, a board-certified clinical psychologist, joined the show to chat about the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
capradio.org

Interview: How to navigate COVID-19 etiquette during the holidays

It’s official — the holiday season is back again. After what may have been a dizzyingly quick or dreadfully slow year in what seems to be a pandemic time warp, we’re once again being asked to celebrate winter holidays with COVID-19 present. While California overall is doing better than it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

How to navigate awkward money conversations with your family this holiday season

As you get ready to visit family and friends for the holiday season, you might dread talking to your relatives about politics, your dating life or your money habits. Whether it's having conversations with your parents about their retirement plans or how much money your siblings earned on their cryptocurrency investments, engaging in discussions about money can end up making most people feel uncomfortable.
RELATIONSHIPS
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular Destinations as of This Week

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to plan certain things we once took for granted—especially when it comes to travel. And while falling case numbers have given health officials and experts some optimism about the days ahead, some areas are still struggling to get the virus under control. As a result, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now warning to avoid travel to two new places: the Netherlands and the Cayman Islands.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Forbes

How To Help Consumers Navigate Shipping Delays And Shortages This Holiday Season

Venky Balasubramanian is a co-founder & chief executive officer at Plivo. Holiday shopping looks different this year. With no end in sight to supply chain snarls, shipping delays and shortages of essential components such as microchips, consumers should begin their holiday shopping as soon as possible to avoid the stress and frustration of empty shelves and “out of stock” notifications.
ECONOMY
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Pandemic shuts down long-distance love

Dear Amy: Before the pandemic, I met a wonderful woman and fell in love. The catch? She was from New Zealand and had to return home in November of 2019. She and I made arrangements for me to move there. Then the pandemic hit and created unending border closures. My...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CBS San Francisco

COVID Vaccine and Booster Resources for Bay Area Residents

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With the recent emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, health officials are stressing the importance of getting the COVID vaccine and boosters. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday broadened its recommendation for COVID-19 booster shots to include all adults because of the new variant. The agency had previously approved boosters for all adults, but only recommended them for those 50 years and older or living in long-term care settings. “Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or two...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy