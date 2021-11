Enjoy watching the Mary Chapin Carpenter "Shut Up and Kiss Me" music video and see the song details here... The Mary Chapin Carpenter Shut Up and Kiss Me song was released in August 1994 as the first single from her album Stones in the Road. This song became her only number one hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart on November 19, 1994 and also peaked at number 90 on the Billboard Hot 100. This tune also won Carpenter a Grammy Award in 1995 for “Best Female Country Vocal Performance”.

